Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:13 AM

Echelon Glen

Open Now until 5:30pm
314 Echelon Rd · (856) 556-3506
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

314 Echelon Rd, Echelon, NJ 08043

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 day AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 1144-07 · Avail. now

$1,250

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 654 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1146-11 · Avail. now

$1,400

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 864 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Echelon Glen.

Amenities

on-site laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
carport
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
bathtub
carpet
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
24hr maintenance
carport
playground
tennis court
Welcome to Echelon Glen, a community for comfortable and convenient living just minutes to Philadelphia. Homes at Echelon Glen boast generous layouts, oversized windows and modern appliances, all set amongst a vibrant park setting that includes a new fitness center and pool, along with attentive on-site management provided a team with over a decade of experience at the community. Just steps to the Voorhees Town Center and PATCO, the area also boasts top-rated local schools.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $40 per applicant
Deposit: 1 month rent based on credit
Move-in Fees: $200 Holding Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $250 per pet
limit: 2
Dogs
rent: $25 per pet/month
restrictions: Aggressive breeds, 50lbs
Parking Details: Open lot, covered parking $25/month.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Echelon Glen have any available units?
Echelon Glen has 2 units available starting at $1,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Echelon Glen have?
Some of Echelon Glen's amenities include on-site laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Echelon Glen currently offering any rent specials?
Echelon Glen is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Echelon Glen pet-friendly?
Yes, Echelon Glen is pet friendly.
Does Echelon Glen offer parking?
Yes, Echelon Glen offers parking.
Does Echelon Glen have units with washers and dryers?
No, Echelon Glen does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Echelon Glen have a pool?
Yes, Echelon Glen has a pool.
Does Echelon Glen have accessible units?
No, Echelon Glen does not have accessible units.
Does Echelon Glen have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Echelon Glen has units with dishwashers.
Does Echelon Glen have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Echelon Glen has units with air conditioning.
