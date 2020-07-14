Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator bathtub carpet stainless steel Property Amenities gym parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry 24hr maintenance carport playground tennis court

Welcome to Echelon Glen, a community for comfortable and convenient living just minutes to Philadelphia. Homes at Echelon Glen boast generous layouts, oversized windows and modern appliances, all set amongst a vibrant park setting that includes a new fitness center and pool, along with attentive on-site management provided a team with over a decade of experience at the community. Just steps to the Voorhees Town Center and PATCO, the area also boasts top-rated local schools.