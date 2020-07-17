114 CELESTINO COURT

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Well Maintained two story town home with full walk out basement and one car garage end unit.Hidden Mills Estates is a residential community close to all major highways to Phila, NY and NJ Shore Points Unique floor plan features Master bedroom and Master bathroom on the first floor with a huge walk in master closet and high ceilings. Living room, half bath and nice roomy kitchen makes up the main floor layout. Kitchen features: oak cabinets with all appliances, pantry lots of cabinet space and open floor plan for dining/breakfast area. Sliding glass doors leading off the kitchen flow out to a outside balcony overlook lust landscaping and woods. Lots of privacy. Upper floor features a loft/family room,two spacious bedrooms,a full bathroom and laundry room. Lower level has a full walk out basement for storage. Avail 5/1/2020. Must have good credit history, good references . Must apply for a NTN prior to viewing the property. Call agent for details.NO ANIMALS