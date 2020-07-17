All apartments in Camden County
Last updated May 9 2020 at 4:54 PM

114 CELESTINO COURT

114 Celestino Court · (856) 424-7758
Location

114 Celestino Court, Camden County, NJ 08012

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,800

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1680 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Well Maintained two story town home with full walk out basement and one car garage end unit.Hidden Mills Estates is a residential community close to all major highways to Phila, NY and NJ Shore Points Unique floor plan features Master bedroom and Master bathroom on the first floor with a huge walk in master closet and high ceilings. Living room, half bath and nice roomy kitchen makes up the main floor layout. Kitchen features: oak cabinets with all appliances, pantry lots of cabinet space and open floor plan for dining/breakfast area. Sliding glass doors leading off the kitchen flow out to a outside balcony overlook lust landscaping and woods. Lots of privacy. Upper floor features a loft/family room,two spacious bedrooms,a full bathroom and laundry room. Lower level has a full walk out basement for storage. Avail 5/1/2020. Must have good credit history, good references . Must apply for a NTN prior to viewing the property. Call agent for details.NO ANIMALS

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 114 CELESTINO COURT have any available units?
114 CELESTINO COURT has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 114 CELESTINO COURT currently offering any rent specials?
114 CELESTINO COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 114 CELESTINO COURT pet-friendly?
No, 114 CELESTINO COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Camden County.
Does 114 CELESTINO COURT offer parking?
Yes, 114 CELESTINO COURT offers parking.
Does 114 CELESTINO COURT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 114 CELESTINO COURT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 114 CELESTINO COURT have a pool?
No, 114 CELESTINO COURT does not have a pool.
Does 114 CELESTINO COURT have accessible units?
No, 114 CELESTINO COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 114 CELESTINO COURT have units with dishwashers?
No, 114 CELESTINO COURT does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 114 CELESTINO COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 114 CELESTINO COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
