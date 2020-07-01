All apartments in Blackwood
Autumn Ridge Apartments
Autumn Ridge Apartments

Open Now until 5pm
1501 Little Gloucester Rd · (856) 205-4094
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1501 Little Gloucester Rd, Blackwood, NJ 08012

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 days AGO

Studio

Unit S18 · Avail. Aug 15

$920

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 399 sqft

Unit S48 · Avail. Sep 1

$920

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 399 sqft

1 Bedroom

Unit B25 · Avail. Sep 1

$995

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 662 sqft

Unit F15 · Avail. Sep 1

$995

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 662 sqft

Unit K20 · Avail. now

$1,020

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 662 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit J09 · Avail. now

$1,165

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 862 sqft

Unit O41 · Avail. now

$1,165

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 862 sqft

Unit L45 · Avail. Jul 15

$1,165

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 862 sqft

See 3+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Autumn Ridge Apartments.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
patio / balcony
bathtub
carpet
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
pool
gym
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
accepts section 8
basketball court
bbq/grill
cc payments
clubhouse
courtyard
dog park
e-payments
guest parking
internet access
online portal
package receiving
playground
Welcome home to Autumn Ridge. Situated on 53 beautiful acres, Autumn Ridge is well-managed and offers spaciously designed apartment homes, along with an abundance of recreational amenities for all lifestyles. In addition to a variety of planned activities, residents can exercise in the state-of-the-art fitness center, and host private events at the clubhouse. During the warmer months, residents enjoy an Olympic-size pool, basketball courts, playground, picnic areas, and much more. \n
\n
Ideally located, Autumn Ridge is convenient to Philadelphia and such major thoroughfares as Routes 42, I-295, the NJ Turnpike, and the Atlantic City Expressway. Camden County Community College is within walking distance, with Rowan University School of Osteopathic Medicine, Rutgers University, and Rowan University all within 30 minutes. The perfect combination of comfort, value, and fun at Autumn Ridge, you’ll love where you live!\n
\n
Microwave, Dishwasher, Stainless steel and Patio/Balcony in select units! Please ask us for details**

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6 months, 9 months, 12 months, 18 months, & 24 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3.1x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $35 per applicant
Deposit: Equal to a month or a month and a half based on credit approval
Move-in Fees: First month's rent and/or prorate & security deposit. $499 holding fee due upon approval and applied to move in money.
Additional: Renter's insurance required; Gas and Hot Water Included in Select Units
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit:
fee:
limit: 2
rent:
restrictions: Breed Restrictions
Dogs
fee: $250
rent: $25/month
Cats
fee: $350
Parking Details: Free 2 Parking Permits for Each Apartment.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Autumn Ridge Apartments have any available units?
Autumn Ridge Apartments has 11 units available starting at $920 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Autumn Ridge Apartments have?
Some of Autumn Ridge Apartments's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Autumn Ridge Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Autumn Ridge Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Autumn Ridge Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Autumn Ridge Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Autumn Ridge Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Autumn Ridge Apartments offers parking.
Does Autumn Ridge Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, Autumn Ridge Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Autumn Ridge Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Autumn Ridge Apartments has a pool.
Does Autumn Ridge Apartments have accessible units?
No, Autumn Ridge Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Autumn Ridge Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Autumn Ridge Apartments has units with dishwashers.
Does Autumn Ridge Apartments have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Autumn Ridge Apartments has units with air conditioning.
