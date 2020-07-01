Autumn Ridge Apartments

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished patio / balcony bathtub carpet microwave oven range recently renovated refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed parking pool gym on-site laundry pet friendly 24hr maintenance accepts section 8 basketball court bbq/grill cc payments clubhouse courtyard dog park e-payments guest parking internet access online portal package receiving playground

Welcome home to Autumn Ridge. Situated on 53 beautiful acres, Autumn Ridge is well-managed and offers spaciously designed apartment homes, along with an abundance of recreational amenities for all lifestyles. In addition to a variety of planned activities, residents can exercise in the state-of-the-art fitness center, and host private events at the clubhouse. During the warmer months, residents enjoy an Olympic-size pool, basketball courts, playground, picnic areas, and much more.







Ideally located, Autumn Ridge is convenient to Philadelphia and such major thoroughfares as Routes 42, I-295, the NJ Turnpike, and the Atlantic City Expressway. Camden County Community College is within walking distance, with Rowan University School of Osteopathic Medicine, Rutgers University, and Rowan University all within 30 minutes. The perfect combination of comfort, value, and fun at Autumn Ridge, you’ll love where you live!







Microwave, Dishwasher, Stainless steel and Patio/Balcony in select units! Please ask us for details**