Last updated April 24 2020 at 7:09 PM

63 S MAIN STREET

63 South Main Street · (856) 228-7990
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

63 South Main Street, Burlington County, NJ 08055

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,795

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2072 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
coffee bar
gym
on-site laundry
THE RENTAL PROPERTY IN THE LOCATION YOU CAN'T BEAT! Right on S. Main Street in Historic Medford and steps away from dining, entertainment, coffee shop, fitness businesses...the list goes on. This three bedroom semi detached property is in the perfect location to live AND spend your time. As you enter the main foyer, let the gorgeous wide plank wood floors carry you from room to room. On this floor you'll find a Living Room, Dining Room, and Family Room + a great sized kitchen with tons of cabinetry and updated appliances. There's also a half bath and laundry room on the main floor and you'll also enjoy time spent in the quaint rear enclosed patio during those Spring and Fall evenings. The old historic charm will win you over with all of the little niches, passageways, and custom features. Upstairs you'll be pleasantly surprised at the three generously sized bedrooms and large full bathroom. Finally, the basement and attic spaces both offer more than enough storage for all the belongings you may have. Wonderfully maintained and easy living in an area that will make you want to GO, BE, and STAY HOME. Don't miss out! Seller desires month-to-month terms as entire duplex is also for sale, but may consider longer term if immediate move-in is possible.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 63 S MAIN STREET have any available units?
63 S MAIN STREET has a unit available for $1,795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 63 S MAIN STREET have?
Some of 63 S MAIN STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 63 S MAIN STREET currently offering any rent specials?
63 S MAIN STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 63 S MAIN STREET pet-friendly?
No, 63 S MAIN STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Burlington County.
Does 63 S MAIN STREET offer parking?
No, 63 S MAIN STREET does not offer parking.
Does 63 S MAIN STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 63 S MAIN STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 63 S MAIN STREET have a pool?
No, 63 S MAIN STREET does not have a pool.
Does 63 S MAIN STREET have accessible units?
No, 63 S MAIN STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 63 S MAIN STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 63 S MAIN STREET has units with dishwashers.
Does 63 S MAIN STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 63 S MAIN STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
