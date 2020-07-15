63 S MAIN STREET

Amenities

THE RENTAL PROPERTY IN THE LOCATION YOU CAN'T BEAT! Right on S. Main Street in Historic Medford and steps away from dining, entertainment, coffee shop, fitness businesses...the list goes on. This three bedroom semi detached property is in the perfect location to live AND spend your time. As you enter the main foyer, let the gorgeous wide plank wood floors carry you from room to room. On this floor you'll find a Living Room, Dining Room, and Family Room + a great sized kitchen with tons of cabinetry and updated appliances. There's also a half bath and laundry room on the main floor and you'll also enjoy time spent in the quaint rear enclosed patio during those Spring and Fall evenings. The old historic charm will win you over with all of the little niches, passageways, and custom features. Upstairs you'll be pleasantly surprised at the three generously sized bedrooms and large full bathroom. Finally, the basement and attic spaces both offer more than enough storage for all the belongings you may have. Wonderfully maintained and easy living in an area that will make you want to GO, BE, and STAY HOME. Don't miss out! Seller desires month-to-month terms as entire duplex is also for sale, but may consider longer term if immediate move-in is possible.