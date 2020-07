Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors recently renovated gym fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities gym

Experience the beauty of this spacious two-story colonial saltbox. Walk into a bit of luxury--the foyer features double entry doors with etched glass and restored wood floors. A remodeled Great room hosts a lovely gas fireplace and French doors which leads out to an expansive deck with breathtaking views! A formal Dining Room leads into an expansive Kitchen with beautiful views of the outdoors. A completely finished walkout basement features three spacious areas hosting a Den, office, exercise area and large storage room. This property is ready to go! The 3 level extension(1000 sq) extension was completed in 2013 which added two bedroom and one huge family room to this house. Enjoy the serene comforts of country living at its finest!~~It will be available 22nd of July. Qualify income proof and good credit tenants only.