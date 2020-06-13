All apartments in Bradley Beach
Last updated March 13 2019 at 4:22 PM

109 Ocean Park Avenue

109 Ocean Park Ave · (732) 898-7900
Location

109 Ocean Park Ave, Bradley Beach, NJ 07720
Bradley Beach

Price and availability

VERIFIED over 1 year AGO

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$20,000

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 3 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Summer Rental - Updated 5 bedrooms, 3 baths with beautiful water views inside and out. Enjoy the ocean breezes from the front porch. This home is so welcoming, perfect for entertaining family and friends with an open concept kitchen and a dining room. The living room is decorated with a beach inspired palette of color and furnishings which invites you to enjoy and relax. Washer and dryer on first floor. The third floor master suite is spacious ,comfortable and private. Off Street Parking 8/4- 9/2 @ $20,000 month No smoking and no pets. Security deposit required $ Beach Badges included.Cleaning Fee of $100 .

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 109 Ocean Park Avenue have any available units?
109 Ocean Park Avenue has a unit available for $20,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 109 Ocean Park Avenue have?
Some of 109 Ocean Park Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 109 Ocean Park Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
109 Ocean Park Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 109 Ocean Park Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 109 Ocean Park Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bradley Beach.
Does 109 Ocean Park Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 109 Ocean Park Avenue does offer parking.
Does 109 Ocean Park Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 109 Ocean Park Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 109 Ocean Park Avenue have a pool?
No, 109 Ocean Park Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 109 Ocean Park Avenue have accessible units?
No, 109 Ocean Park Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 109 Ocean Park Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 109 Ocean Park Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 109 Ocean Park Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 109 Ocean Park Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
