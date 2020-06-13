109 Ocean Park Avenue

Amenities

Summer Rental - Updated 5 bedrooms, 3 baths with beautiful water views inside and out. Enjoy the ocean breezes from the front porch. This home is so welcoming, perfect for entertaining family and friends with an open concept kitchen and a dining room. The living room is decorated with a beach inspired palette of color and furnishings which invites you to enjoy and relax. Washer and dryer on first floor. The third floor master suite is spacious ,comfortable and private. Off Street Parking 8/4- 9/2 @ $20,000 month No smoking and no pets. Security deposit required $ Beach Badges included.Cleaning Fee of $100 .