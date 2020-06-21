612 12th Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony parking recently renovated walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool

Winter Rental offered 9/1/2020-5/15-2021 ! This absolutely beautiful custom 3/4 bedroom 2.5 bath home is situated in the heart of Belmar. This house has it all. Updated open concept kitchen includes large center island with plenty of seating. From the kitchen you have access to a beautifully manicured fenced in private backyard. Washer and dryer is on the first floor. Large master suite with walk in closet, full bath with shower stall and whirl pool tub. Only a few blocks to the beach and just steps away from the best restaurants and bars. No pets !!