Belmar, NJ
612 12th Avenue
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:30 AM

612 12th Avenue

612 12th Avenue
Location

612 12th Avenue, Belmar, NJ 07719
Belmar

Amenities

Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Winter Rental offered 9/1/2020-5/15-2021 ! This absolutely beautiful custom 3/4 bedroom 2.5 bath home is situated in the heart of Belmar. This house has it all. Updated open concept kitchen includes large center island with plenty of seating. From the kitchen you have access to a beautifully manicured fenced in private backyard. Washer and dryer is on the first floor. Large master suite with walk in closet, full bath with shower stall and whirl pool tub. Only a few blocks to the beach and just steps away from the best restaurants and bars. No pets !!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 612 12th Avenue have any available units?
612 12th Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Belmar, NJ.
What amenities does 612 12th Avenue have?
Some of 612 12th Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 612 12th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
612 12th Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 612 12th Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 612 12th Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Belmar.
Does 612 12th Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 612 12th Avenue does offer parking.
Does 612 12th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 612 12th Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 612 12th Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 612 12th Avenue has a pool.
Does 612 12th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 612 12th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 612 12th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 612 12th Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 612 12th Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 612 12th Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
