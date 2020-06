Amenities

This is your beach getaway! Located on Ocean Ave. in North Belmar. This clean 2 bedroom 1 bath condo is available in July for $6000, August $6500 & September $4,000. August 1-Labor Day $7500. Beautifully furnished and located across the street from the beach and boardwalk. West-facing balcony to enjoy your morning coffee or cocktail. One assigned parking space and laundry on premise. 2nd floor unit. Close to numerous restaurants/bars. Asbury Park nightlife is only a short distance away. NJ Transit stop in town. Come enjoy what the Jersey shore has to offer! No groups, responsible adults only. No Pets/No Smokers/Vapers $150 cleaning fee