Amenities

patio / balcony parking

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities parking

Going, going.....not yet gone! Landlord added 2 weeks: Available July 18 - August 1 @ $3600 PER WEEK. Beautiful home with high end furnishings, kitchen and baths. 4 blocks to beach, 2 blocks to main street and 3 blocks to the Shark River Marina. Enjoy the outdoor shower, private yard, wrap around porch, and top of the line bathroom with jacuzzi tub and huge multi-faucet shower! Quiet neighborhood, unspoiled beach.