413 15th Avenue

SUMMER RENTAL - Available for month of September (9/1-9/30). Completely renovated & nicely furnished 2BR + den summer rental cottage with central a/c, off street parking & laundry in unit. Interior of the home was redesigned & renovated from the studs in 2019-2020. It offers attractive LVT flooring, a white Shaker kitchen with quartz countertops & stainless steel appliances, renovated bathroom, open concept living room/dining area and sliders that lead to a fenced back yard with patio. Parking is off-street. Cleaning fee $200. Small pet considered with $200 pet fee. Utility deposit of $400. Security deposit $1600. Sorry already rented June, July, August! No smoking.