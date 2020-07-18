All apartments in Belmar
413 15th Avenue
Last updated July 6 2020 at 7:19 PM

413 15th Avenue

413 15th Avenue · (732) 681-0027
Location

413 15th Avenue, Belmar, NJ 07719
Belmar

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit Front · Avail. now

$5,000

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
SUMMER RENTAL - Available for month of September (9/1-9/30). Completely renovated & nicely furnished 2BR + den summer rental cottage with central a/c, off street parking & laundry in unit. Interior of the home was redesigned & renovated from the studs in 2019-2020. It offers attractive LVT flooring, a white Shaker kitchen with quartz countertops & stainless steel appliances, renovated bathroom, open concept living room/dining area and sliders that lead to a fenced back yard with patio. Parking is off-street. Cleaning fee $200. Small pet considered with $200 pet fee. Utility deposit of $400. Security deposit $1600. Sorry already rented June, July, August! No smoking.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
fee: 200
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

