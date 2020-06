Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave Property Amenities parking garage

Come see this beautiful WINTER RENTAL available 9/15-5/15. Meticulous and inviting, this 4 bedroom 2.5 bath is ready for you to move in. Gorgeous kitchen with granite countertops, center island, tons of cabinet space and large pantry. Laundry is on the first floor. Only 3 blocks from the beach and walking distance to main street you are in a great location for food, fun and sun!