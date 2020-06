Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking recently renovated microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

A must see! Totally redone. Brand new everything: new kitchen, new bathroom, new fixtures, new floors! ANNUAL RENTAL. 2 bedroom on first level of this 2 family home. Basement with washer and dryer. Newly landscaped back and front property with patio. Driveway for off street parking. Best of all 2 1⁄2 blocks from Belmar's beautiful beach and boardwalk. Close to NYC transportation.