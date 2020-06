Amenities

Unit Amenities microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Here's your chance to enjoy the last 7+ weeks of the summer in this quaint beach house, July 15th-September 7th. Less than 3 blocks to the beach. Hang out on your front porch or relax in the private back yard. Home includes 1 bedroom, bath, kitchen & living room. Don't hesitate, schedule a showing today!