204 5th Avenue

MONTHLY SUMMER RENTAL! Available May 31st to September 12th. Rentals are: June for $4,000. July not available, and August for $7,000. Additional weeks to September 12th for $3,000. Located on a tree lined street and you can stroll to over 20 local restaurants. You can smell the salt air from this newly remodeled, fully furnished, 3 bedroom, 1 bath cottage, with separate kitchen and living room including cable TV. There is a private outdoor area with a patio and eating area and a shared outdoor shower. Close to Public Transportation and only one block to the beautiful Bradley Beach. No pets, Vaping or smoking. There is a $200 cleaning fee and a security deposit of $1,000.