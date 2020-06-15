All apartments in Belmar
204 5th Avenue
Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:28 AM

204 5th Avenue

204 5th Avenue · (732) 582-9616
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

204 5th Avenue, Belmar, NJ 07719
Belmar

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit SUMMER MONTHLY · Avail. now

$7,000

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
microwave
furnished
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
MONTHLY SUMMER RENTAL! Available May 31st to September 12th. Rentals are: June for $4,000. July not available, and August for $7,000. Additional weeks to September 12th for $3,000. Located on a tree lined street and you can stroll to over 20 local restaurants. You can smell the salt air from this newly remodeled, fully furnished, 3 bedroom, 1 bath cottage, with separate kitchen and living room including cable TV. There is a private outdoor area with a patio and eating area and a shared outdoor shower. Close to Public Transportation and only one block to the beautiful Bradley Beach. No pets, Vaping or smoking. There is a $200 cleaning fee and a security deposit of $1,000.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

