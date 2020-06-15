All apartments in Belmar
Find more places like 204 11th Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Belmar, NJ
/
204 11th Avenue
Last updated June 13 2020 at 7:30 PM

204 11th Avenue

204 Eleventh Ave · (732) 272-6454
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Belmar
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

204 Eleventh Ave, Belmar, NJ 07719
Belmar

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

6 Bedrooms

Unit 2nd Floor · Avail. now

$4,500

Click to see floorplan

6 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Belmar Summer Rental 2020. Rare, 6 bedroom, sleeps 11/12. 1.5 bath, nicely updated and very spacious main house summer rental, in a great location near A street, just a block from the beautiful Belmar beach and boardwalk. Use of the large front porch and yard space included. Bathroom and kitchen were recently renovated, also has front load washer/dryer. Shows better than the pictures here, better ones are coming. Grab it for your group before it's gone!All weeks/months currently availableWeekly at $4500, July 4th week $5500Now through - June 30 - $6,000July - $14,000Aug - $13,000 Entire Remaining Summer 2020: $28,500

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 204 11th Avenue have any available units?
204 11th Avenue has a unit available for $4,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 204 11th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
204 11th Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 204 11th Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 204 11th Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Belmar.
Does 204 11th Avenue offer parking?
No, 204 11th Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 204 11th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 204 11th Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 204 11th Avenue have a pool?
No, 204 11th Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 204 11th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 204 11th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 204 11th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 204 11th Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 204 11th Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 204 11th Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 204 11th Avenue?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Ocean Harbor
100 9th Avenue
Belmar, NJ 07719

Similar Pages

Belmar 2 BedroomsBelmar Apartments with Balcony
Belmar Apartments with Hardwood FloorsBelmar Apartments with Parking
Belmar Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYBrooklyn, NYQueens, NYJersey City, NJNewark, NJHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJStaten Island, NYNew Brunswick, NJBayonne, NJToms River, NJKearny, NJ
Lakewood, NJPlainfield, NJSomerset, NJLong Branch, NJHighland Park, NJPerth Amboy, NJPlainsboro Center, NJNeptune City, NJBrielle, NJBradley Beach, NJLeisure Village East, NJVista Center, NJ
Cedarhurst, NYOcean Grove, NJRumson, NJMonmouth Beach, NJOakhurst, NJSayreville, NJLawrence, NYSpring Lake, NJPoint Pleasant, NJRoselle Park, NJWest Freehold, NJIsland Park, NY

Apartments Near Colleges

LIU BrooklynKean University
New Jersey Institute of TechnologyCUNY John Jay College of Criminal Justice
Essex County College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity