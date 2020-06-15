204 11th Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities

Belmar Summer Rental 2020. Rare, 6 bedroom, sleeps 11/12. 1.5 bath, nicely updated and very spacious main house summer rental, in a great location near A street, just a block from the beautiful Belmar beach and boardwalk. Use of the large front porch and yard space included. Bathroom and kitchen were recently renovated, also has front load washer/dryer. Shows better than the pictures here, better ones are coming. Grab it for your group before it's gone!All weeks/months currently availableWeekly at $4500, July 4th week $5500Now through - June 30 - $6,000July - $14,000Aug - $13,000 Entire Remaining Summer 2020: $28,500