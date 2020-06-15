106 2nd Avenue

Amenities

WEEKLY SUMMER RENTAL WITH SWIMMING POOL - Luxurious modern vacation home located right by the beach in Belmar's sought after north end. Home features hardwood floors, a large living room with gas fireplace & plantation shutters, gourmet kitchen, dining room, sitting room and full bathroom on the first level. The second & third floor feature four large bedrooms, an additional sitting room, laundry room and three more full bathrooms (including master en-suite). There is a paver stone driveway for off street parking, an ocean view balcony off the master bedroom, a wonderful in ground swimming pool, furnished back patio & barbecue grill. Four beach badges included! Rented 5/30-8/15. Available 8/15-9/7 @ $7000/week, will entertain September weeks. TWO WEEK MINIMUM. No pets, No smoking.