Belmar, NJ
106 2nd Avenue
Last updated May 25 2020 at 12:06 AM

106 2nd Avenue

106 2nd Avenue · (732) 681-0027
Belmar
Location

106 2nd Avenue, Belmar, NJ 07719
Belmar

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$7,000

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 3000 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
WEEKLY SUMMER RENTAL WITH SWIMMING POOL - Luxurious modern vacation home located right by the beach in Belmar's sought after north end. Home features hardwood floors, a large living room with gas fireplace & plantation shutters, gourmet kitchen, dining room, sitting room and full bathroom on the first level. The second & third floor feature four large bedrooms, an additional sitting room, laundry room and three more full bathrooms (including master en-suite). There is a paver stone driveway for off street parking, an ocean view balcony off the master bedroom, a wonderful in ground swimming pool, furnished back patio & barbecue grill. Four beach badges included! Rented 5/30-8/15. Available 8/15-9/7 @ $7000/week, will entertain September weeks. TWO WEEK MINIMUM. No pets, No smoking.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 106 2nd Avenue have any available units?
106 2nd Avenue has a unit available for $7,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 106 2nd Avenue have?
Some of 106 2nd Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 106 2nd Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
106 2nd Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 106 2nd Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 106 2nd Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Belmar.
Does 106 2nd Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 106 2nd Avenue does offer parking.
Does 106 2nd Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 106 2nd Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 106 2nd Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 106 2nd Avenue has a pool.
Does 106 2nd Avenue have accessible units?
No, 106 2nd Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 106 2nd Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 106 2nd Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 106 2nd Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 106 2nd Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
