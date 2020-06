Amenities

Large 2 bedroom in lovely uptown section of Bayonne. Featuring a spacious eat in kitchen brightly lit with lots of sunlight. Full dining room and living room. Master bedroom has an attached office/nursery bonus room. Dining room equipped with a large closet giving several options for usage of the space. One year lease. 1.5 month security. No pets. Near train, bus, schools, and shopping. Move In Date 2/15/2020