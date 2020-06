Amenities

Here it is! Make this large one bedroom unit in a well maintained pre-war building your home! Featuring loads of character, natural light, large living area and washer/dryer in basement, this unit is ready for you to move right in! Located in the center of town, all of your conveniences are at your fingertips. Call and make this yours today!