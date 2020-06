Amenities

pet friendly some paid utils oven refrigerator

***NO BROKER FEE*** THIS IS A GREAT AFFORDABLE NO FEE ONE BEDROOM IN BAYONNE WALKING DISTANCE TO THE HBLR OR THE BUS TO NYC. HEAT AND HOT WATER INCLUDED. LAUNDRY IN THE BASEMENT. SUPER LIVES ON THE PREMISES. A VERY SECURE AND WELL PRESERVED PRE-WAR BUILDING. NO BROKER FEE. NO DOGS BUT A CAT MAY BE OK WITH OWNERS APPROVAL. NO BROKER FEE!