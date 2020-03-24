All apartments in Bayonne
Bayonne, NJ
132 PROSPECT AVE
Last updated May 29 2020 at 12:25 AM

132 PROSPECT AVE

132 Prospect Avenue · (201) 858-2440
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

132 Prospect Avenue, Bayonne, NJ 07002
Constable Hook

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit # 2 · Avail. now

$2,000

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Beautiful three bedroom apartment with 1 1/2 baths. This apartment boast three good size bedrooms, new kitchen with center island, one and half baths. Main bathroom has walls and floor covered in Marble tile. Large living room and dinning room. Laundry room with washer and dryer in apartment. Hardwood floors throughout. Lots of windows for natural light to show through. Parking for one car. 5 minute walk to light rail station. 5 minute drive to NJ turnpike and Bayonne Bridge. Walking distance to school, shopping center and park. Come ready to rent, you won't be disappointed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 132 PROSPECT AVE have any available units?
132 PROSPECT AVE has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 132 PROSPECT AVE have?
Some of 132 PROSPECT AVE's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 132 PROSPECT AVE currently offering any rent specials?
132 PROSPECT AVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 132 PROSPECT AVE pet-friendly?
No, 132 PROSPECT AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bayonne.
Does 132 PROSPECT AVE offer parking?
Yes, 132 PROSPECT AVE does offer parking.
Does 132 PROSPECT AVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 132 PROSPECT AVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 132 PROSPECT AVE have a pool?
No, 132 PROSPECT AVE does not have a pool.
Does 132 PROSPECT AVE have accessible units?
No, 132 PROSPECT AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 132 PROSPECT AVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 132 PROSPECT AVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 132 PROSPECT AVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 132 PROSPECT AVE does not have units with air conditioning.
