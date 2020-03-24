132 PROSPECT AVE

Amenities

Beautiful three bedroom apartment with 1 1/2 baths. This apartment boast three good size bedrooms, new kitchen with center island, one and half baths. Main bathroom has walls and floor covered in Marble tile. Large living room and dinning room. Laundry room with washer and dryer in apartment. Hardwood floors throughout. Lots of windows for natural light to show through. Parking for one car. 5 minute walk to light rail station. 5 minute drive to NJ turnpike and Bayonne Bridge. Walking distance to school, shopping center and park. Come ready to rent, you won't be disappointed.