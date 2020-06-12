/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
85 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Avon-by-the-Sea, NJ
Avon-by-the-Sea
1 Unit Available
709 Ocean Avenue
709 Ocean Avenue, Avon-by-the-Sea, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$9,000
BEAUTIFUL 2 BEDROOM 2 BATH OCEANFRONT CONDO WITH INCREDIBLE UNOBSTRUCTED VIEWS.$9000 FOR JULY OR AUG THRU LABOR DAY.DISCOUNT AVAILABLE IF SOMEONE WANTS BOTH MONTHS OR ENTIRE SUMMER. LAST WEEK IN JUNE A BONUS FOR ANYONE WHO RENTS JULY
Avon-by-the-Sea
1 Unit Available
410 Sylvania Avenue
410 Sylvania Avenue, Avon-by-the-Sea, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
ANNUALLY STARTING IN SEPTEMBER. AUGUST CAN BE INCLUDED AT SUMMER RATE.Modern home 3 1/2 blocks to the beach with an open floor plan, hardwood floors, new kitchen and 2 new full baths, washer and dryer. Handicap accessible.
Avon-by-the-Sea
1 Unit Available
22 E End Avenue
22 East End Avenue, Avon-by-the-Sea, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$10,000
Monthly summer rental. Just a half a block to the beach. 2 bedrooms and 2 full baths. Sleeps 7. Bonus sun room leading to patio living room off kitchen. $2,600 a week. $125 cleaning fee. Available June 21 to July 21 badges provided
Avon-by-the-Sea
1 Unit Available
520 3rd Avenue
520 3rd Avenue, Avon-by-the-Sea, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$11,500
Fabulous home for Summer Rental in Avon by the Sea! Located just three blocks to beach and boardwalk, this two bedroom home features a spacious open floor plan, central air, and sliders that lead to the rear patio for summer grilling.
Avon-by-the-Sea
1 Unit Available
411 Lincoln Avenue
411 Lincoln Avenue, Avon-by-the-Sea, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$6,700
1500 sqft
Cozy Summer rental with 2 bedroom and 2 baths. There is a den on the first floor that leads to the backyard. Front porch for those nice summer days. Private parking in the rear and street parking. No pets. JUNE availability. Not July or August
Results within 1 mile of Avon-by-the-Sea
Bradley Beach
1 Unit Available
215 Park Place Avenue
215 Park Place Avenue, Bradley Beach, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
Renovated 2 Bedroom, 2 Full Bath located Just Two Short Blocks from the Beach With Off-Street Parking has all the amenities and upgrades for Jersey Shore living at its very finest! Upon entering the unit, you will be greeted by plenty of warmth and
1 Unit Available
509 Memorial Drive
509 Memorial Drive, Monmouth County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
Luxury Apts @ Bradley Beach Train Station - Brand New Luxury Apartments for Rent Steps from the Bradley Beach Train Station Parking is included Stainless Steel Appliances Large Closets Hardwood Flooring Blocks from the Beach (RLNE5612537)
1 Unit Available
112 1/2 Clark Avenue
112 1/2 Clark Ave, Ocean Grove, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
JUST A FEW WEEKS REMAINING: $1900 weekly 7/25 - 9/18 or @$6700 month. Winter rental begins October @ $1600 Mo +. Updated & Immaculate home w/4 Beach Badges (2 SR/youth & 2 Regular).
1 Unit Available
87 Cookman Avenue
87 Cookman Avenue, Ocean Grove, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
$1,700/WEEKLY 2020 SUMMER RENTAL Cuter than a button! This Ocean Grove Victorian cottage offers a private patio and wrap around porch for BBQs and enjoying summer breezes, living room w/ separate TV nook, dining room, updated kitchen w/ Viking
Belmar
1 Unit Available
504 8th Avenue
504 8th Avenue, Belmar, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$9,600
SUMMER RENTAL FULL SEASON 2020! Garage apartment near Silver Lake between the beach and town. Two bedrooms, open living room/dining area/kitchen. Deck and private yard space yard no extra charge.
Bradley Beach
1 Unit Available
110 Evergreen Avenue
110 Evergreen Avenue, Bradley Beach, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$10,000
You'll be Impressed, Once You Tour This Summer Rental located 1/2 Block from the Beach! Captivating views of Sylvan Lake.
1 Unit Available
111 5TH AVENUE
111 5th Avenue, Neptune City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1140 sqft
Oceanview and just steps away from beautiful Bradley Beach! This newly renovated inside and out 2 bedroom 2 bath annual rental is available just in time for Summer at the Jersey Shore.
Results within 5 miles of Avon-by-the-Sea
22 Units Available
The Waverly at Neptune
300 Waverly Avenue, Neptune City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,035
1182 sqft
Good news! The BNE Leasing Teams are now taking on-site tours by appointment only. In order to qualify for an on-site tour, you must first complete a virtual tour with one of our associates.
Spring Lake Heights
1 Unit Available
60 Wyckham Road
60 Wyckham Road, Spring Lake Heights, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1394 sqft
Right out of Restoration Hardware, this WINTER RENTAL is available from 9/10/2020 through 5/25/2021! Enjoy the Wyckham Manor lifestyle! The interior finishes are stunning! You'll love the feel of this 2BR 2.
Asbury Park
1 Unit Available
1501 Ocean Avenue
1501 Ocean Avenue, Asbury Park, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1411 sqft
Move in to North Beach in time for Summer! This oceanfront community offers top class amenities: ocean front pool and hot tub, a fully furnished community room with kitchen, a gym, 24 hour concierge and garage parking.
1 Unit Available
39 Pilgrim Pathway
39 Pilgrim Pathway, Ocean Grove, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
Two Bedroom Two Bath 3rd Floor Apartment located in the Heart of Historic Ocean Grove . Open concept, hardwood floors thru out, master bedroom bedroom with En Suite Bath, Large Closet & private door to back porch.
Asbury Park
1 Unit Available
508 Fourth Avenue
508 Fourth Avenue, Asbury Park, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$7,000
Summer Rental-Located just 4 blocks from the beach, secluded Carriage House in the back of the Stephen Crane House. Two bedroom, bath and a half, condo alternative. Close to beaches, shopping, restaurants and transportation.
Asbury Park
1 Unit Available
1016 5th Avenue
1016 Fifth Avenue, Asbury Park, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
1050 sqft
AUGUST RENTAL (8/10-8/31)- create lasting memories in this lovely modern, clean and bright restored 2 bedroom/2 full bath 1st floor unit of a 2 family home.
Spring Lake
1 Unit Available
308 Morris Avenue
308 Morris Avenue, Spring Lake, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$4,500
Beautiful summer rental! Spring Lake downtown location. 3 blocks to beach . Close to restaurants and lovely shopping district. Elegant building .2 bedroom 2 full baths. Open floor plan, gourmet kitchen...Elevator building. Private parking.
1 Unit Available
97 Asbury Avenue
97 Asbury Avenue, Ocean Grove, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
The excitement of Asbury Park and the old world charm of Ocean Grove, this home is located just across the footbridge over Wesley Lake. Fully furnished and beautifully finished. Shared large front porch and side fenced patio w/ BBQ grill.
1 Unit Available
737 Timber Ridge Court
737 Timber Ridge Ct, Monmouth County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,088
1073 sqft
737 Timber Ridge Court is a beautiful 2 bedroom, 2 bath apartment home featuring a spacious layout, ample storage space and a private balcony. Inside, you'll find a gourmet kitchen, spa-like bathrooms and luxurious finishes at every turn.
Spring Lake Heights
1 Unit Available
54 Linden Court
54 Linden Court, Spring Lake Heights, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1224 sqft
WINTER RENTAL..Newly furnished with a coastal, casual vibe, you'll love the location of this 2 BR, 1.5 Bath town home. This multi-generational golf community is on the cusp of Spring Lake with some of the Shore's most beautiful beaches.
1 Unit Available
29 Olin Street
29 Olin Street, Ocean Grove, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
SUMMER RENTAL This 2 bedroom , first floor unit has everything needed for your vacation at the beach. Perfectly located , 1 1/2 blocks to the beach, 1 block to the center of town.
1 Unit Available
53 Gimbel Place
53 Gimbel Place, Monmouth County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,750
Ranch unit available for rent at the Manor in Wayside. Lovely community with impeccable landscaping throughout. Come see for yourself.
