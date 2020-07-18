515 Jefferson Avenue

Amenities

WINTER RENTAL AVON BY THE SEA. Are you building a house, relocating and need a temporary rental? This would be prefect for you. 1 bedroom and full bath on the first level and 2 bedrooms and a full bath on the second level. Open front porch, living room, dining room, new kitchen with all new stainless steel appliances, laundry, large yard, garage and plenty of parking in the driveway. Available from September 15, 2020 through May 15, 2021. (Owners are NOT interested in a full year rental and are NOT interested in doing any summer rental. No Pets, No smoking, Good Credit and employment history required.) Tenant pays heat, gas, and electric.