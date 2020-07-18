All apartments in Avon-by-the-Sea
515 Jefferson Avenue

515 Jefferson Avenue · (732) 996-1637
Location

515 Jefferson Avenue, Avon-by-the-Sea, NJ 07717
Avon-by-the-Sea

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,000

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
WINTER RENTAL AVON BY THE SEA. Are you building a house, relocating and need a temporary rental? This would be prefect for you. 1 bedroom and full bath on the first level and 2 bedrooms and a full bath on the second level. Open front porch, living room, dining room, new kitchen with all new stainless steel appliances, laundry, large yard, garage and plenty of parking in the driveway. Available from September 15, 2020 through May 15, 2021. (Owners are NOT interested in a full year rental and are NOT interested in doing any summer rental. No Pets, No smoking, Good Credit and employment history required.) Tenant pays heat, gas, and electric.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 515 Jefferson Avenue have any available units?
515 Jefferson Avenue has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 515 Jefferson Avenue have?
Some of 515 Jefferson Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 515 Jefferson Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
515 Jefferson Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 515 Jefferson Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 515 Jefferson Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Avon-by-the-Sea.
Does 515 Jefferson Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 515 Jefferson Avenue offers parking.
Does 515 Jefferson Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 515 Jefferson Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 515 Jefferson Avenue have a pool?
No, 515 Jefferson Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 515 Jefferson Avenue have accessible units?
No, 515 Jefferson Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 515 Jefferson Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 515 Jefferson Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 515 Jefferson Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 515 Jefferson Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
