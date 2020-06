Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage hot tub fireplace bbq/grill

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking bbq/grill garage hot tub

This classic seashore colonial is ONLY AVAILABLE for 2 consecutive weeks for $15,000 from 8/8-8/22/20. The home is located just 3 doors from the ocean with beautiful views from the expansive front porch and MBR veranda. Enjoy cocktails & barbecuing on the rear deck. Relax in the hot tub after a long day at the beach. This home sleeps 10+ & boasts an outdoor shower. The loft has a queen and a double bed & is perfect for teenagers & returning college kids. Includes 5 beach badges. No smoking is permitted. A small pet may be considered on a case by case basis.