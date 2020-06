Amenities

Fabulous home for Summer Rental in Avon by the Sea! Located just three blocks to beach and boardwalk, this two bedroom home features a spacious open floor plan, central air, and sliders that lead to the rear patio for summer grilling. Washer and dryer, Outdoor shower and parking! Home is available July and August for $21,500 Or, rent for the month of July or the month of August for 11,500 each. Four beach badges included. Pets considered.