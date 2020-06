Amenities

Enjoy the Summer In Avon by the Sea! Spacious three bedroom rental features hardwood floors, central air renovated kitchen with stainless appliances. Washer dryer, plus back porch and patio for Summer grilling. Bike racks on site, BEACH BADGES TO THE AVON BEACH and beach chairs included. Available for rent weekly. Dates available are June 20 to June 27, July 6 until July 18. Avail August 15-Aug 22.