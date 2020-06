Amenities

Don't miss out on this beautiful 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home. Only 2 short blocks to the beach. Large front porch and BBQ in the backyard. Enjoy your summer vacation on the Jersey Shore. Parking for 2 cars in driveway. ONLY available from August 1-22 @16,500. Owner may consider 2 consecutive weeks @ $12,000