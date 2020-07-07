904 Bergh Street

Amenities

2 Blocks to the beach! Well maintained 1 bedroom with office/bonus room, in NE Asbury Park. Short walk to downtown. Hard wood floors, lots of natural light, good sized kitchen with dishwasher, common coin-op laundry in basement. Heat, hot water, and cooking gas included. Dogs under 30 lbs permitted on case by case basis (no Pitbulls etc). Tenant responsible to keep sidewalk from unit door to the front stairs clear of ice and snow.GOOD CREDIT REQUIRED, no co-signers. No smoking in unit. Photos from before current tenant took possession.