Asbury Park, NJ
904 Bergh Street
Last updated July 7 2020 at 5:57 AM

904 Bergh Street

904 Bergh Street · (732) 897-9200
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

904 Bergh Street, Asbury Park, NJ 07712
Asbury Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$1,600

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
some paid utils
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
2 Blocks to the beach! Well maintained 1 bedroom with office/bonus room, in NE Asbury Park. Short walk to downtown. Hard wood floors, lots of natural light, good sized kitchen with dishwasher, common coin-op laundry in basement. Heat, hot water, and cooking gas included. Dogs under 30 lbs permitted on case by case basis (no Pitbulls etc). Tenant responsible to keep sidewalk from unit door to the front stairs clear of ice and snow.GOOD CREDIT REQUIRED, no co-signers. No smoking in unit. Photos from before current tenant took possession.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 904 Bergh Street have any available units?
904 Bergh Street has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 904 Bergh Street have?
Some of 904 Bergh Street's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 904 Bergh Street currently offering any rent specials?
904 Bergh Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 904 Bergh Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 904 Bergh Street is pet friendly.
Does 904 Bergh Street offer parking?
No, 904 Bergh Street does not offer parking.
Does 904 Bergh Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 904 Bergh Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 904 Bergh Street have a pool?
No, 904 Bergh Street does not have a pool.
Does 904 Bergh Street have accessible units?
No, 904 Bergh Street does not have accessible units.
Does 904 Bergh Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 904 Bergh Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 904 Bergh Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 904 Bergh Street does not have units with air conditioning.
