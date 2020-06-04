804 Emory Street

Amenities

FALL/WINTER RENTAL -Create lasting memories in this beautiful 3 bedroom/ 3 full bath shore house that has been completely updated throughout. Enjoy all new hip and modern decor and furnishings, memory foam beds, fully equipped kitchen, wrap around front porch, back yard complete with grill & table for entertaining, central AC, washer/dryer + parking on driveway for 2 plus cars. Short walk to exciting downtown Asbury Park, beaches, boardwalk & train. Sleeps 8: (2) queen beds, (1) full bed and (1) full bed in pull out sofa. Oct/Nov weekly at $2100. Dec thru March @ $3500/month.