Last updated June 4 2020 at 7:11 PM

804 Emory Street

804 Emory Street · (732) 897-9200
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

804 Emory Street, Asbury Park, NJ 07712
Asbury Park

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit FALL/WINTER · Avail. now

$2,100

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1588 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
FALL/WINTER RENTAL -Create lasting memories in this beautiful 3 bedroom/ 3 full bath shore house that has been completely updated throughout. Enjoy all new hip and modern decor and furnishings, memory foam beds, fully equipped kitchen, wrap around front porch, back yard complete with grill & table for entertaining, central AC, washer/dryer + parking on driveway for 2 plus cars. Short walk to exciting downtown Asbury Park, beaches, boardwalk & train. Sleeps 8: (2) queen beds, (1) full bed and (1) full bed in pull out sofa. Oct/Nov weekly at $2100. Dec thru March @ $3500/month.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 804 Emory Street have any available units?
804 Emory Street has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 804 Emory Street have?
Some of 804 Emory Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 804 Emory Street currently offering any rent specials?
804 Emory Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 804 Emory Street pet-friendly?
No, 804 Emory Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Asbury Park.
Does 804 Emory Street offer parking?
Yes, 804 Emory Street does offer parking.
Does 804 Emory Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 804 Emory Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 804 Emory Street have a pool?
No, 804 Emory Street does not have a pool.
Does 804 Emory Street have accessible units?
No, 804 Emory Street does not have accessible units.
Does 804 Emory Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 804 Emory Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 804 Emory Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 804 Emory Street has units with air conditioning.
