Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage

Click for Virtual TOUR (https://bit.ly/30k93CC) .PARKING SPACE & UTILITIES INCLUDED, PLUS FABULOUS HEATED POOL & FLORIDA ROOM...but wait...there's more...it comes with AMAZING OCEAN VIEWS from this Stunning 8th Floor Unit! Just 2-1/2 BLKS TO THE ONE OF THE BEST BEACHES in NJ & Red Hot Asbury Nightlife! Live in One of Asbury's Most Charmed Buildings...Lovely HDWD Floors in this Spacious 1BR ANNUAL Rental with Tons of Closets. The Updated Kitchen Boasts All the Conveniences. Gorgeous Vistas of the Water from Your Private Balcony Also Provides Great Backdrop to Your Entertaining! On-Site Laundry Start your new year beginning in July in Asbury! 90 Mins to NYC & near AP Train & Bus. Building Has a No Pet, No Smoking Policy. Good Credit 700+ a must. Showings will begin July 1st