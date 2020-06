Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities elevator gym parking

Downtown Asbury Penthouse Apartment. Modern, spacious 1500 + sq ft 1 bed-2 bath annual rental, just around the corner of Cookman ave, and 3 blocks to the beach. Open floor plan with office area (which could be sectioned off as second bedroom), 9 ft ceilings, large windows provide lots of light and great city views, engineered wood floors throughout, stainless appliances, jetted bathtub. washer/dryer. Includes one gated off street parking spot. Building has elevator and gym.