Last updated July 15 2020 at 4:31 PM

418 Deal Lake Drive - B5

418 Deal Lake Drive · No Longer Available
Location

418 Deal Lake Drive, Asbury Park, NJ 07712
Asbury Park

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
internet access
NO SECURITY CASH DEPOSIT REQUIRED! (Ask for more details)
.
Large 1 Bedroom / 1Bath apartment located on an elevated hill overlooking Deal Lake. This apartment features a private entrance, hardwood floors, custom kitchen, tiled bathroom great closet space and more! There is also on-site laundry and an off stressing parking lot. You can't beat the Privacy, views and location for this property. It's located just a few blocks to the beach and is situated on a sprawling campus on Asbury Park's Northern-most street. Come check out this incredible place. Must have good credit and income. STRICTLY NON-SMOKING.
This is a truly special place nestled high up overlooking Deal Lake on Asbury Park's Northern most street, just a few blocks to the beach. Originally constructed in the 1930's, 406 Deal Lake Drive is a large campus of 4 classic brick structures that consist of a total of 36 residential apartments. The apartments feature private entrances and stunning Lake and ocean views. Call Tom (732) 772-5656.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 418 Deal Lake Drive - B5 have any available units?
418 Deal Lake Drive - B5 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Asbury Park, NJ.
What amenities does 418 Deal Lake Drive - B5 have?
Some of 418 Deal Lake Drive - B5's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 418 Deal Lake Drive - B5 currently offering any rent specials?
418 Deal Lake Drive - B5 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 418 Deal Lake Drive - B5 pet-friendly?
Yes, 418 Deal Lake Drive - B5 is pet friendly.
Does 418 Deal Lake Drive - B5 offer parking?
Yes, 418 Deal Lake Drive - B5 offers parking.
Does 418 Deal Lake Drive - B5 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 418 Deal Lake Drive - B5 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 418 Deal Lake Drive - B5 have a pool?
No, 418 Deal Lake Drive - B5 does not have a pool.
Does 418 Deal Lake Drive - B5 have accessible units?
No, 418 Deal Lake Drive - B5 does not have accessible units.
Does 418 Deal Lake Drive - B5 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 418 Deal Lake Drive - B5 has units with dishwashers.
Does 418 Deal Lake Drive - B5 have units with air conditioning?
No, 418 Deal Lake Drive - B5 does not have units with air conditioning.
