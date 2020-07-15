418 Deal Lake Drive - B5

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly parking microwave

NO SECURITY CASH DEPOSIT REQUIRED! (Ask for more details)

Large 1 Bedroom / 1Bath apartment located on an elevated hill overlooking Deal Lake. This apartment features a private entrance, hardwood floors, custom kitchen, tiled bathroom great closet space and more! There is also on-site laundry and an off stressing parking lot. You can't beat the Privacy, views and location for this property. It's located just a few blocks to the beach and is situated on a sprawling campus on Asbury Park's Northern-most street. Come check out this incredible place. Must have good credit and income. STRICTLY NON-SMOKING.

This is a truly special place nestled high up overlooking Deal Lake on Asbury Park's Northern most street, just a few blocks to the beach. Originally constructed in the 1930's, 406 Deal Lake Drive is a large campus of 4 classic brick structures that consist of a total of 36 residential apartments. The apartments feature private entrances and stunning Lake and ocean views. Call Tom (732) 772-5656.