410 4th Avenue

BEST VALUE IN ASBURY PARK - MONTHLY SUMMER RENTAL - Full Month of July and/or August is still available in this 3 Bdrm/2 Bath updated apartment on the second floor of an owners occupied 2 family home. Apt was completely renovated less than 2 years ago and includes a queen master with en suite bath, a queen bdrm and a bdrm with 2 twins with addtl renovated bath in hall. Renovated and completely stocked open kitchen with bar stools, washer/dryer, wood floors, central air, cable & wifi, private rear deck and bonus 2 off street parking spaces. Sorry no pets or smoking anywhere on property. $7450 per month, $750 security deposit and $200 cleaning fee.