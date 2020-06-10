All apartments in Asbury Park
410 4th Avenue

410 Fourth Avenue · (732) 682-6483
Location

410 Fourth Avenue, Asbury Park, NJ 07712
Asbury Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2 SUMMER · Avail. now

$7,450

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
BEST VALUE IN ASBURY PARK - MONTHLY SUMMER RENTAL - Full Month of July and/or August is still available in this 3 Bdrm/2 Bath updated apartment on the second floor of an owners occupied 2 family home. Apt was completely renovated less than 2 years ago and includes a queen master with en suite bath, a queen bdrm and a bdrm with 2 twins with addtl renovated bath in hall. Renovated and completely stocked open kitchen with bar stools, washer/dryer, wood floors, central air, cable & wifi, private rear deck and bonus 2 off street parking spaces. Sorry no pets or smoking anywhere on property. $7450 per month, $750 security deposit and $200 cleaning fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 410 4th Avenue have any available units?
410 4th Avenue has a unit available for $7,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 410 4th Avenue have?
Some of 410 4th Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 410 4th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
410 4th Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 410 4th Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 410 4th Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Asbury Park.
Does 410 4th Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 410 4th Avenue does offer parking.
Does 410 4th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 410 4th Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 410 4th Avenue have a pool?
No, 410 4th Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 410 4th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 410 4th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 410 4th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 410 4th Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 410 4th Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 410 4th Avenue has units with air conditioning.
