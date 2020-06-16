All apartments in Asbury Park
407 7th Ave - 12
Last updated June 16 2020 at 11:42 PM

407 7th Ave - 12

407 7th Ave · No Longer Available
Location

407 7th Ave, Asbury Park, NJ 07712
Asbury Park

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
internet access
lobby
If you love a large kitchen with a ton of closet space than this 1 BR is for you. This building is located 3 short blocks to the beach in Pristine, North East Asbury Park. It features hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, white quartz countertops, soft closing kitchen cabinets, a newly tiled bathroom, on-site laundry, private off-street parking and more!
Originally Built in 1966, masonry and Steel structure has recently received an extensive gut renovation to all of the apartments, hallways, lobby and entry ways. The building has 24 residential apartments and is located in the middle of the NorthEast section of Asbury Park across from the Tides Hotel. Call Tom (732) 772-5656.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 407 7th Ave - 12 have any available units?
407 7th Ave - 12 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Asbury Park, NJ.
What amenities does 407 7th Ave - 12 have?
Some of 407 7th Ave - 12's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 407 7th Ave - 12 currently offering any rent specials?
407 7th Ave - 12 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 407 7th Ave - 12 pet-friendly?
Yes, 407 7th Ave - 12 is pet friendly.
Does 407 7th Ave - 12 offer parking?
Yes, 407 7th Ave - 12 does offer parking.
Does 407 7th Ave - 12 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 407 7th Ave - 12 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 407 7th Ave - 12 have a pool?
No, 407 7th Ave - 12 does not have a pool.
Does 407 7th Ave - 12 have accessible units?
No, 407 7th Ave - 12 does not have accessible units.
Does 407 7th Ave - 12 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 407 7th Ave - 12 has units with dishwashers.
Does 407 7th Ave - 12 have units with air conditioning?
No, 407 7th Ave - 12 does not have units with air conditioning.
