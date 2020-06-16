407 7th Ave - 12

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking internet access lobby

If you love a large kitchen with a ton of closet space than this 1 BR is for you. This building is located 3 short blocks to the beach in Pristine, North East Asbury Park. It features hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, white quartz countertops, soft closing kitchen cabinets, a newly tiled bathroom, on-site laundry, private off-street parking and more!

Originally Built in 1966, masonry and Steel structure has recently received an extensive gut renovation to all of the apartments, hallways, lobby and entry ways. The building has 24 residential apartments and is located in the middle of the NorthEast section of Asbury Park across from the Tides Hotel. Call Tom (732) 772-5656.