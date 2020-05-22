1003 Bond Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher parking

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Brand New and ready for occupancy! Pristine 2 bedroom, 2 full bath apartment freshly painted with gleaming hardwood floors, complete with in-unit washer/dryer and dedicated parking space! A spacious and sunlit Living/Dining Room combo welcomes you home with a lovely Open Floor Plan on the main level. Modern finishes have been incorporated into every square inch with newly remodeled Kitchen boasting granite counters, glass tile backsplash, tons of wood cabinetry, and to be furnished with new stainless steel appliances. Upstairs you'll discover a large Master Suite complete private bath with his/hers sinks, double closets, and private balcony! A second generous sized bedroom can be found down the hall along with convenient 2nd level laundry.