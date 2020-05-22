All apartments in Asbury Park
Find more places like 1003 Bond Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Asbury Park, NJ
/
1003 Bond Street
Last updated May 22 2020 at 7:03 PM

1003 Bond Street

1003 Bond Street · (732) 542-1990 ext. 117
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Asbury Park
See all
Luxury Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

1003 Bond Street, Asbury Park, NJ 07712
Asbury Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$2,400

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Brand New and ready for occupancy! Pristine 2 bedroom, 2 full bath apartment freshly painted with gleaming hardwood floors, complete with in-unit washer/dryer and dedicated parking space! A spacious and sunlit Living/Dining Room combo welcomes you home with a lovely Open Floor Plan on the main level. Modern finishes have been incorporated into every square inch with newly remodeled Kitchen boasting granite counters, glass tile backsplash, tons of wood cabinetry, and to be furnished with new stainless steel appliances. Upstairs you'll discover a large Master Suite complete private bath with his/hers sinks, double closets, and private balcony! A second generous sized bedroom can be found down the hall along with convenient 2nd level laundry.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1003 Bond Street have any available units?
1003 Bond Street has a unit available for $2,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1003 Bond Street have?
Some of 1003 Bond Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1003 Bond Street currently offering any rent specials?
1003 Bond Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1003 Bond Street pet-friendly?
No, 1003 Bond Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Asbury Park.
Does 1003 Bond Street offer parking?
Yes, 1003 Bond Street does offer parking.
Does 1003 Bond Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1003 Bond Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1003 Bond Street have a pool?
No, 1003 Bond Street does not have a pool.
Does 1003 Bond Street have accessible units?
No, 1003 Bond Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1003 Bond Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1003 Bond Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 1003 Bond Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1003 Bond Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 1003 Bond Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Asbury Park 1 BedroomsAsbury Park 2 Bedrooms
Asbury Park Apartments with PoolAsbury Park Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Asbury Park Luxury Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYBrooklyn, NYQueens, NYJersey City, NJNewark, NJHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJStaten Island, NYNew Brunswick, NJBayonne, NJToms River, NJUnion City, NJ
Kearny, NJLakewood, NJPlainfield, NJHarrison, NJSomerset, NJLong Branch, NJLynbrook, NYHewlett, NYFranklin Park, NJRobertsville, NJLincroft, NJOceanside, NY
Wanamassa, NJManasquan, NJOcean Gate, NJRahway, NJSeaside Heights, NJPoint Pleasant Beach, NJHighlands, NJPort Monmouth, NJLittle Silver, NJEast Atlantic Beach, NYOceanport, NJIselin, NJ

Apartments Near Colleges

LIU BrooklynKean University
New Jersey Institute of TechnologyCUNY John Jay College of Criminal Justice
Essex County College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity