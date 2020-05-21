All apartments in Asbury Park
Last updated May 21 2020 at 6:27 PM

1001 2nd Avenue

1001 Second Avenue · (732) 481-2110
Location

1001 Second Avenue, Asbury Park, NJ 07712
Asbury Park

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 305-SUMMER · Avail. now

$7,000

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 3 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
playground
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
playground
internet access
WOW! Enjoy July & August in a Fabulous 2BR/2.5BA Loft w/3 BALCONIES...1 PARKING SPACE...2 BEACH BADGES & PET FRIENDLY! This Stunning 2-Story Asbury Park Penthouse in a Trendy NY-Style Loft Offers Gorgeous Open Floor Plan w/Hdwd Floors & Stunning Artwork on 1st Floor w/Fully Equipped Kitchen, Dining Area, Great Living Space w/Large Smart TV, WIFI & 1/2 BA. Upstairs Loft Has 2 BR's w/Queen Beds...One w/Attached Full Bath & Other w/Full BA Down the Hall. A Separate Reading/Computer Nook w/Massage Chair & W/D in the Unit Complete This Stunning Summer Rental. An Ideal set Up for Two Couples Who Want To Enjoy All That This Summer Playground Offers. Just Blks to Cookman, AP Train & Beach. $14,000 for July & August. No Extra Fees. Book Now for The Best Summer Yet!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1001 2nd Avenue have any available units?
1001 2nd Avenue has a unit available for $7,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1001 2nd Avenue have?
Some of 1001 2nd Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1001 2nd Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1001 2nd Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1001 2nd Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1001 2nd Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1001 2nd Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1001 2nd Avenue does offer parking.
Does 1001 2nd Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1001 2nd Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1001 2nd Avenue have a pool?
No, 1001 2nd Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1001 2nd Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1001 2nd Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1001 2nd Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1001 2nd Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 1001 2nd Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1001 2nd Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
