1001 2nd Avenue

WOW! Enjoy July & August in a Fabulous 2BR/2.5BA Loft w/3 BALCONIES...1 PARKING SPACE...2 BEACH BADGES & PET FRIENDLY! This Stunning 2-Story Asbury Park Penthouse in a Trendy NY-Style Loft Offers Gorgeous Open Floor Plan w/Hdwd Floors & Stunning Artwork on 1st Floor w/Fully Equipped Kitchen, Dining Area, Great Living Space w/Large Smart TV, WIFI & 1/2 BA. Upstairs Loft Has 2 BR's w/Queen Beds...One w/Attached Full Bath & Other w/Full BA Down the Hall. A Separate Reading/Computer Nook w/Massage Chair & W/D in the Unit Complete This Stunning Summer Rental. An Ideal set Up for Two Couples Who Want To Enjoy All That This Summer Playground Offers. Just Blks to Cookman, AP Train & Beach. $14,000 for July & August. No Extra Fees. Book Now for The Best Summer Yet!