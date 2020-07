Amenities

One Bedroom Condo Right in the Heart of Downtown - Dream of living in downtown Portsmouth? Now's your chance! This one bedroom condo overlooks Market St and all its restaurants and shops. The flooring and counter tops provide an updated look. The kitchen is complete with microwave and dishwasher. The bedroom closet is a good size as well. Trash removal and washer/dryer are both in the building. Schedule a showing now and have Portsmouth right at your doorstep for summer! $1500 per month plus utilities. No off-street parking included, and no smoking or pets. Available immediately.



