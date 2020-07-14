All apartments in Portsmouth
83 Sheffield Road

83 Sheffield Road · (603) 433-3350
Location

83 Sheffield Road, Portsmouth, NH 03801

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,650

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1132 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Mid-Century modern ranch style home located in desirable Portsmouth neighborhood. Single family home, no sharing walls or a yard. True 1 level living with washer & dryer located on the same level. Hardwood flooring through the living areas and bedrooms. Largest bedroom has 2 closets, updated full bath, 1 car garage, natural gas, and CENTRAL AC, and full basement for storage, make this good living. Quiet neighborhood setting in the New Franklin school district. Easy walk to Street, Cornerstone Pizza, Ohana, Hannaford, and all that the happening West End has to offer. Good credit and references required. Water/sewer included in lease price, tenant pays natural gas and electricity. Available September 1st, pets considered. Agent interest.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 83 Sheffield Road have any available units?
83 Sheffield Road has a unit available for $2,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 83 Sheffield Road have?
Some of 83 Sheffield Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 83 Sheffield Road currently offering any rent specials?
83 Sheffield Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 83 Sheffield Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 83 Sheffield Road is pet friendly.
Does 83 Sheffield Road offer parking?
Yes, 83 Sheffield Road offers parking.
Does 83 Sheffield Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 83 Sheffield Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 83 Sheffield Road have a pool?
No, 83 Sheffield Road does not have a pool.
Does 83 Sheffield Road have accessible units?
No, 83 Sheffield Road does not have accessible units.
Does 83 Sheffield Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 83 Sheffield Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 83 Sheffield Road have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 83 Sheffield Road has units with air conditioning.
