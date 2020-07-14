83 Sheffield Road

Amenities

Mid-Century modern ranch style home located in desirable Portsmouth neighborhood. Single family home, no sharing walls or a yard. True 1 level living with washer & dryer located on the same level. Hardwood flooring through the living areas and bedrooms. Largest bedroom has 2 closets, updated full bath, 1 car garage, natural gas, and CENTRAL AC, and full basement for storage, make this good living. Quiet neighborhood setting in the New Franklin school district. Easy walk to Street, Cornerstone Pizza, Ohana, Hannaford, and all that the happening West End has to offer. Good credit and references required. Water/sewer included in lease price, tenant pays natural gas and electricity. Available September 1st, pets considered. Agent interest.