Last updated April 6 2020 at 8:01 PM

51 Islington Street

51 Islington Street · (603) 749-4800
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

51 Islington Street, Portsmouth, NH 03801

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 402 · Avail. now

$2,850

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 900 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
SHOWINGS START 4/15/2020. ONLY SERIOUS & WELL QUALIFIED TENANTS NEED INQUIRE. ALL PARTIES WILL ADHERE TO COVID-19 SOCIAL DISTANCING REGULATIONS. Available early June is this Stunning & Secure, Executive High Rise 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo with Amazing Views of Portsmouth from every window! With gleaming Hardwood floors throughout, this open concept unit has a well appointed kitchen with granite counters, SS appliances and island/breakfast bar leading to a comfortable living room with wainscoting, crown moldings, gas fireplace and walk out to your cozy outdoor balcony space. The Master Suite boasts his & hers closets and beautiful tile & glass shower and double vanity. This bright & sunny unit has a thoughtful floor plan with plenty of closet space, Central AC, natural gas heat and stack W&D in unit, Elevator and storage unit in basement. One parking space is included. Yearly lease, rental liability insurance, tenant & credit & background check are required. Tenant must adhere to the Rules & Regs of 51 Islington Condo Association. Absolutely No Smokers allowed this is a non smoking building including exterior grounds. Water & Sewer included. MINIMUM 24-48 HOUR NOTICE TO SHOW. Currently Tenant Occupied. Please refer to Covid-19 add attached to this listing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 51 Islington Street have any available units?
51 Islington Street has a unit available for $2,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 51 Islington Street have?
Some of 51 Islington Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 51 Islington Street currently offering any rent specials?
51 Islington Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 51 Islington Street pet-friendly?
No, 51 Islington Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Portsmouth.
Does 51 Islington Street offer parking?
Yes, 51 Islington Street does offer parking.
Does 51 Islington Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 51 Islington Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 51 Islington Street have a pool?
No, 51 Islington Street does not have a pool.
Does 51 Islington Street have accessible units?
No, 51 Islington Street does not have accessible units.
Does 51 Islington Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 51 Islington Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 51 Islington Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 51 Islington Street has units with air conditioning.
