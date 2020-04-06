51 Islington Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities elevator parking

SHOWINGS START 4/15/2020. ONLY SERIOUS & WELL QUALIFIED TENANTS NEED INQUIRE. ALL PARTIES WILL ADHERE TO COVID-19 SOCIAL DISTANCING REGULATIONS. Available early June is this Stunning & Secure, Executive High Rise 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo with Amazing Views of Portsmouth from every window! With gleaming Hardwood floors throughout, this open concept unit has a well appointed kitchen with granite counters, SS appliances and island/breakfast bar leading to a comfortable living room with wainscoting, crown moldings, gas fireplace and walk out to your cozy outdoor balcony space. The Master Suite boasts his & hers closets and beautiful tile & glass shower and double vanity. This bright & sunny unit has a thoughtful floor plan with plenty of closet space, Central AC, natural gas heat and stack W&D in unit, Elevator and storage unit in basement. One parking space is included. Yearly lease, rental liability insurance, tenant & credit & background check are required. Tenant must adhere to the Rules & Regs of 51 Islington Condo Association. Absolutely No Smokers allowed this is a non smoking building including exterior grounds. Water & Sewer included. MINIMUM 24-48 HOUR NOTICE TO SHOW. Currently Tenant Occupied. Please refer to Covid-19 add attached to this listing.