Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly parking recently renovated dog park

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly dog park parking playground bbq/grill

Redstone Apartment Homes. Beautiful Two Bedroom Luxury Apartment Home just minutes to 293 and 93. Easy commuter location. Fully Applianced Kitchen with Dishwasher, Microwave, Electric Range and Fridge. Updated Cabinets. Central Air and Heat. Washer and Dryer in Unit. We accept cats and most large dogs. Playground, Grilling stations, Dog park and Manicured Grounds. Walk to Public transportation, shopping and services. No Security Deposit Required. Broker/Owner.