Seeking a Single Family Home with Attached Garage w/ easy access to highways North & South in a Quiet Neighborhood? Available Now- Seeking Long Term Leasing! This home offers an attached 2 car garage, 3 bedrooms + 2 full bathrooms. First floor open concept kitchen with family room and hardwood floors + tile in the kitchen. Modern Stainless Appliances + W/D. New carpets and fresh paint throughout the 2nd floor. Back Deck leading to a Private Fenced In Back Yard + Play set expand the living space. No Pets. No Smoking. Tenants Pay For All Utilities Including Water/Sewer, Lawn-care & Snow removal.