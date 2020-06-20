All apartments in Manchester
Find more places like 327 Silver Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Manchester, NH
/
327 Silver Street
Last updated June 19 2020 at 8:13 PM

327 Silver Street

327 Silver Street · (603) 883-2100
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Manchester
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

327 Silver Street, Manchester, NH 03103
Kalivas-Union

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1050 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
new construction
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
new construction
New Construction- Large 2 bedroom, 2 bath townhouse. Separate private entrance, large windows with lots of natural light, granite counters, stainless steel appliances. Full basement with washer/dryer hookups and plenty of storage. Gas heat and central air conditioning. Large yard and off-street parking for two cars. Great location with quick access to downtown, highways and shopping. Ready to occupy July 1, 2020. Application, Credit check and landlord history check. Active construction site-Please do not come on premises without appointment. Why Rent Old When You Can Rent New?

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 327 Silver Street have any available units?
327 Silver Street has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Manchester, NH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Manchester Rent Report.
What amenities does 327 Silver Street have?
Some of 327 Silver Street's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 327 Silver Street currently offering any rent specials?
327 Silver Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 327 Silver Street pet-friendly?
No, 327 Silver Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Manchester.
Does 327 Silver Street offer parking?
Yes, 327 Silver Street does offer parking.
Does 327 Silver Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 327 Silver Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 327 Silver Street have a pool?
No, 327 Silver Street does not have a pool.
Does 327 Silver Street have accessible units?
No, 327 Silver Street does not have accessible units.
Does 327 Silver Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 327 Silver Street has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 327 Silver Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Residences at Manchester Place
1200 Elm St
Manchester, NH 03101
Countryside Village
60 Village Circle Way
Manchester, NH 03102
Heritage on the Merrimack
38 Hawthorne Dr
Manchester, NH 03110
Halstead Manchester
22 Country Club Dr
Manchester, NH 03102

Similar Pages

Manchester 1 BedroomsManchester 2 Bedrooms
Manchester Apartments with GymManchester Apartments with Pool
Manchester Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Boston, MACambridge, MAQuincy, MALowell, MAWorcester, MABrookline, MAFramingham, MAWaltham, MA
Somerville, MAMalden, MAMedford, MAWeymouth Town, MANashua, NHNewton, MARevere, MAMarlborough, MA
Haverhill, MAArlington, MAWoburn, MAWatertown Town, MALawrence, MAPeabody, MALexington, MANorwood, MA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Manchester

Apartments Near Colleges

Becker CollegeHult International Business School
Berklee College of MusicBoston College
Boston University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity