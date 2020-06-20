327 Silver Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities parking new construction

New Construction- Large 2 bedroom, 2 bath townhouse. Separate private entrance, large windows with lots of natural light, granite counters, stainless steel appliances. Full basement with washer/dryer hookups and plenty of storage. Gas heat and central air conditioning. Large yard and off-street parking for two cars. Great location with quick access to downtown, highways and shopping. Ready to occupy July 1, 2020. Application, Credit check and landlord history check. Active construction site-Please do not come on premises without appointment. Why Rent Old When You Can Rent New?