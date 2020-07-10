1331 Elm Street D

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher parking elevator some paid utils key fob access

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities elevator parking internet access key fob access

The Bedford Block (Style D) Smallest/Lowest Price - Property Id: 289086



New for 2020

Simple Casual Comfort

Furnished Studio Lofts

Four Plans to Choose From

$1,395 - 12 Month Lease

Stay for a Month or a Year*

This is Unit Style "B" has Exposed Brick

Features Queen Bed

Serta Perfect Sleeper Luxury Pillow Top Mattress

Direct TV, WiFi and Utilities

Spacious and Bright

Secure Keyless Access

Elevator

On Site Parking

North End Bistro

On Site Salon

1331 Elm Street, Manchester, NH

Broker Owned/Managed

*Prices vary and stays of less than 185 days are subject to 9% tax.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/289086

Property Id 289086



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5813872)