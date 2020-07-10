1331 Elm Street D

Amenities
The Bedford Block (Style D) Smallest/Lowest Price - Property Id: 289086
New for 2020
Simple Casual Comfort
Furnished Studio Lofts
Four Plans to Choose From
$1,395 - 12 Month Lease
Stay for a Month or a Year*
This is Unit Style "B" has Exposed Brick
Features Queen Bed
Serta Perfect Sleeper Luxury Pillow Top Mattress
Direct TV, WiFi and Utilities
Spacious and Bright
Secure Keyless Access
Elevator
On Site Parking
North End Bistro
On Site Salon
1331 Elm Street, Manchester, NH
Broker Owned/Managed
*Prices vary and stays of less than 185 days are subject to 9% tax.
No Pets Allowed
