Last updated July 4 2020 at 3:04 PM

1331 Elm Street D

1331 Elm Street · (603) 703-2995
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1331 Elm Street, Manchester, NH 03104
Downtown Manchester

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

Studio

Unit Unit D · Avail. now

$1,395

Studio · 1 Bath · 400 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
elevator
some paid utils
key fob access
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
internet access
key fob access
The Bedford Block (Style D) Smallest/Lowest Price - Property Id: 289086

New for 2020
Simple Casual Comfort
Furnished Studio Lofts
Four Plans to Choose From
$1,395 - 12 Month Lease
Stay for a Month or a Year*
This is Unit Style "B" has Exposed Brick
Features Queen Bed
Serta Perfect Sleeper Luxury Pillow Top Mattress
Direct TV, WiFi and Utilities
Spacious and Bright
Secure Keyless Access
Elevator
On Site Parking
North End Bistro
On Site Salon
1331 Elm Street, Manchester, NH
Broker Owned/Managed
*Prices vary and stays of less than 185 days are subject to 9% tax.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/289086
Property Id 289086

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5813872)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1331 Elm Street D have any available units?
1331 Elm Street D has a unit available for $1,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Manchester, NH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Manchester Rent Report.
What amenities does 1331 Elm Street D have?
Some of 1331 Elm Street D's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1331 Elm Street D currently offering any rent specials?
1331 Elm Street D is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1331 Elm Street D pet-friendly?
No, 1331 Elm Street D is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Manchester.
Does 1331 Elm Street D offer parking?
Yes, 1331 Elm Street D offers parking.
Does 1331 Elm Street D have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1331 Elm Street D offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1331 Elm Street D have a pool?
No, 1331 Elm Street D does not have a pool.
Does 1331 Elm Street D have accessible units?
No, 1331 Elm Street D does not have accessible units.
Does 1331 Elm Street D have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1331 Elm Street D has units with dishwashers.
