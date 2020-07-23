1331 Elm St Style C

Amenities
Unit Style C Available 08/01/20 NEW Furnished Studio Lofts Stay a Month or a Year - Property Id: 289860
New for 2020
Clean - Luxurious
Simple Casual Comfort
Furnished Studio Lofts
Four Plans to Choose From
$1,595 - 12 Month Lease
$1,795 - 6 Month Lease
$1,995 - 3 Month Lease
$2,195 - 1 Month Lease
This is Unit Style "C"
Features Queen Bed
Full Kitchen
Luxury Pillow Top Mattress
Direct TV, WiFi and Utilities
Spacious and Bright
Secure Keyless Access
Elevator
On Site Parking
North End Bistro
On Site Salon
1331 Elm Street, Manchester, NH
Broker Owned/Managed
*Prices vary and stays of less than 185 days are subject to 9% tax.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/1331-elm-st-manchester-nh-unit-style-c/289860
No Pets Allowed
