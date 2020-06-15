131 Forest Hill Way

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace furnished hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly parking garage

Corporate Furnished Rental-The Calibur of a Home your Used To...Let This Be Your Home Away from Home! Moving, Relocating, or Can't Find a Home, Waiting to Sell Yours At Home but Don't Want To Stay in A Hotel. Flexible Lease Terms in this freshly remodeled home! Gleaming Hardwood Floors, Brand New Kitchen Island-All new furniture throughout this home. 2 Master Suites- 4 Bedrooms All On The 2nd Level. The Formal Master Bedroom w/ Walk In Closet & Full Bath on the South Side plus the EXTRA LARGE Bonus Room Over The Garage Set Up As A 2nd Master Bedroom- Large Enough to be a Kids Suite & Add a 2nd Queen Bed. Brand New Carpets on the 2nd level. Open Concept Light & Bright Layout Plus Dining Room & Eat In Kitchen Island. All Stainless Brand New Appliances. 1st Floor Laundry plus 1/2 Bath. Plenty of Storage in the Basement. Attached 2 Car Garage Makes Winter A Breeze to Scoot Out the Driveway. On the Londonderry Border Easy Location to Head North or South. 40 Miles to Boston. Prefer No Pets But Will Consider. Final Price Quoted Based on Length of Stay, Number of People & Pet Details. Coming Avail 5/1/20. Prefer no pets but will consider. Owner is licensed NH RE Broker.