All apartments in Manchester
Find more places like 131 Forest Hill Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Manchester, NH
/
131 Forest Hill Way
Last updated June 10 2020 at 4:20 AM

131 Forest Hill Way

131 Forest Hill Way · (603) 770-9939
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Manchester
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

131 Forest Hill Way, Manchester, NH 03109
Lower South Willow

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$5,999

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 1970 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
Corporate Furnished Rental-The Calibur of a Home your Used To...Let This Be Your Home Away from Home! Moving, Relocating, or Can't Find a Home, Waiting to Sell Yours At Home but Don't Want To Stay in A Hotel. Flexible Lease Terms in this freshly remodeled home! Gleaming Hardwood Floors, Brand New Kitchen Island-All new furniture throughout this home. 2 Master Suites- 4 Bedrooms All On The 2nd Level. The Formal Master Bedroom w/ Walk In Closet & Full Bath on the South Side plus the EXTRA LARGE Bonus Room Over The Garage Set Up As A 2nd Master Bedroom- Large Enough to be a Kids Suite & Add a 2nd Queen Bed. Brand New Carpets on the 2nd level. Open Concept Light & Bright Layout Plus Dining Room & Eat In Kitchen Island. All Stainless Brand New Appliances. 1st Floor Laundry plus 1/2 Bath. Plenty of Storage in the Basement. Attached 2 Car Garage Makes Winter A Breeze to Scoot Out the Driveway. On the Londonderry Border Easy Location to Head North or South. 40 Miles to Boston. Prefer No Pets But Will Consider. Final Price Quoted Based on Length of Stay, Number of People & Pet Details. Coming Avail 5/1/20. Prefer no pets but will consider. Owner is licensed NH RE Broker.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 131 Forest Hill Way have any available units?
131 Forest Hill Way has a unit available for $5,999 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Manchester, NH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Manchester Rent Report.
What amenities does 131 Forest Hill Way have?
Some of 131 Forest Hill Way's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 131 Forest Hill Way currently offering any rent specials?
131 Forest Hill Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 131 Forest Hill Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 131 Forest Hill Way is pet friendly.
Does 131 Forest Hill Way offer parking?
Yes, 131 Forest Hill Way does offer parking.
Does 131 Forest Hill Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 131 Forest Hill Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 131 Forest Hill Way have a pool?
No, 131 Forest Hill Way does not have a pool.
Does 131 Forest Hill Way have accessible units?
No, 131 Forest Hill Way does not have accessible units.
Does 131 Forest Hill Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 131 Forest Hill Way has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 131 Forest Hill Way?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Countryside Village
60 Village Circle Way
Manchester, NH 03102
The Residences at Manchester Place
1200 Elm St
Manchester, NH 03101
Heritage on the Merrimack
38 Hawthorne Dr
Manchester, NH 03110
Halstead Manchester
22 Country Club Dr
Manchester, NH 03102

Similar Pages

Manchester 1 BedroomsManchester 2 Bedrooms
Manchester Apartments with GymManchester Apartments with Pool
Manchester Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Boston, MACambridge, MAQuincy, MALowell, MAWorcester, MABrookline, MAFramingham, MAWaltham, MA
Somerville, MAMalden, MAMedford, MAWeymouth Town, MANashua, NHNewton, MARevere, MAMarlborough, MA
Haverhill, MAArlington, MAWoburn, MAWatertown Town, MALawrence, MAPeabody, MALexington, MANorwood, MA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Manchester

Apartments Near Colleges

Becker CollegeHult International Business School
Berklee College of MusicBoston College
Boston University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity