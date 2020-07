Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities

Spacious 1Bedroom Loft Apartment near downtown - Property Id: 304471



Newly renovated one bedroom loft apartment on two floors in historic New England property in Dover, NH. FULL size kitchen , large living room on the first floor of the apartment and loft bedroom with large walk in closet and bath on the second floor.



Lots of storage and closet space with W/D off the kitchen! Freshly painted with recently replaced new carpet on living area. Small deck off living room to relax!



Walking distance to downtown restaurants/parks etc.



$1220 per month. Water and Tradh Removal included. One year lease. No Pets/No Smoking. Available June 25.



Text or call 603 234 8561

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/304471

No Pets Allowed



