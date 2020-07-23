/
19 Apartments for rent in Franklin County, MA📍
Last updated July 21 at 05:13 PM
9 Units Available
Sugarloaf Estates
28 River Rd, Sunderland, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,630
850 sqft
Virtual/Facetime Tours Offered! Call for details. Come home to Sugarloaf Estates, where we offer apartments for rent in Sunderland, Massachusetts.
Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
3 Units Available
Mill House
75 Wells St, Greenfield Town, MA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
863 sqft
A short drive from I-91 and Route 5. Recently renovated apartments in a large residential community. Homes feature carpet, fully equipped kitchen, a bathtub and garbage disposal. Community has a pool and a gym.
Last updated July 23 at 04:24 AM
1 Unit Available
46 Old Amherst Road - 3
46 Old Amherst Road, Sunderland, MA
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$2,550
1500 sqft
4 Bedroom, 2 Full Bath Unit in Sunderland. Beautifully updated kitchen, bathroom improvements, laundry and more. Very short walk outside the building to the bus stop, bus comes every 15 minutes. Off Street parking.
Last updated July 23 at 03:35 AM
1 Unit Available
24 Franklin Street - A1
24 Franklin Street, Greenfield Town, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
850 sqft
Beautiful restored building in the heart of Greenfield with spacious and light filled apartments. Great oak hardwood floors, amazing windows, lots of storage and original character.
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
19 Units Available
North Square at the Mill District
75 Cowls Road, North Amherst, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,750
702 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,299
963 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,345
1119 sqft
Settle for Everything, Nothing Less. North Square Apartments at The Mill District is redefining apartment living in Amherst. Our one, two and three bedroom apartments are designed to make your home a place of comfort and sophisticated style.
Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
6 Units Available
Rolling Green
1A Rolling Green Dr, South Amherst, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,425
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,715
1072 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Minutes from the park area. On-site amenities include a beautiful pool, playground area, basketball court and gym. Dog- and cat-friendly. Units feature walk-in closets, updated appliances and spacious floor plans.
Verified
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
2 Units Available
Laurel Ridge
328 Hatfield St, Northampton, MA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,510
918 sqft
WELCOME HOME Welcome to Laurel Ridge, a residential community featuring One & Two bedroom apartments in Northampton, MA.
Verified
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
1 Unit Available
Hawkins Meadow
370 Northampton Rd, Amherst Center, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,375
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
WELCOME HOME Welcome to Hawkins Meadow, a residential community featuring one and two bedroom apartments in Amherst, MA.
Last updated July 23 at 03:36 AM
1 Unit Available
70 University Drive - 105
70 University Dr, Hampshire County, MA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
696 sqft
Our newly designed units come with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, keyfob (keyless entry), high speed wifi included, and washer and dryer in units.
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
151 Marble St
151 Marble Street, Athol, MA
3 Bedrooms
$950
950 sqft
Nice 2rd and 3rd floor units within walking distance to downtown. 3 bedrooms. Playground.. Ready for August 1, 2020
Last updated July 23 at 03:36 AM
1 Unit Available
70 University Drive - 308
70 University Dr, Amherst Center, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
752 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Our newly designed units come with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, keyfob (keyless entry), high speed wifi included, and washer and dryer in units.
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
304 Main Street
304 Main Street, Athol, MA
2 Bedrooms
$800
900 sqft
Two bedroom unit, fresh paint and new carpets. Second floor, downtown apartment.
Last updated July 23 at 03:36 AM
1 Unit Available
4016 Church St
4016 Church Street, Palmer Town, MA
4 Bedrooms
$1,400
1300 sqft
Beautiful remodeled apartment. Beautiful, remodeled 4 bedroom 1 bath 3 floor apartment. must see,
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
7 Lovefield St
7 Lovefield Street, Easthampton Town, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,000
540 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Available 08/01/20 1 Bedroom Apartment Easthampton - Property Id: 289121 This unit is on the ground floor of a 6-Unit building (half-flight of stairs down to enter the unit).
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
94 Old Richmond Road
94 Old Richmond Road, Cheshire County, NH
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
3080 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 94 Old Richmond Road in Cheshire County. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 23 at 04:24 AM
1 Unit Available
22 Hooker Ave - 2
22 Hooker Avenue, Northampton, MA
4 Bedrooms
$2,695
2000 sqft
Beautiful and recently renovated 4 bedroom in central Northampton.
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
135 Main St
135 Main Street, Northampton, MA
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
2388 sqft
Spectacular views from this 3 story rental property in the center of Northampton. Looking down from the roof top deck you get to witness all that the center of town has to offer.
Last updated July 23 at 03:36 AM
1 Unit Available
77 Hospital Avenue - 109
77 Hospital Avenue, North Adams, MA
Studio
$1,295
925 sqft
Class A Medical space available on the Berkshire Medical Center North Adams Campus at 77 Hospital Ave. Suites from ~925 SF to ~14,500 SF. Total space available is ~25,859 SF.
Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
1530 N Main St
1530 North Main Street, Palmer Town, MA
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
3 Bedroom 1530 N Main st Palmer MA - Property Id: 90819 3 bedroom. Living room, Dining Room, large kitchen and sizeable Deck right off dining room, and large driveway for off street parking. 1 & 1/2 baths.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Some of the colleges located in the Franklin County area include Capital Community College, University of Hartford, Three Rivers Community College, Trinity College, and Wesleyan University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Hartford, Worcester, Meriden, Middletown, and Nashua have apartments for rent.
