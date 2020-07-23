/
/
windham county
Last updated July 23 2020 at 3:32 AM
20 Apartments for rent in Windham County, VT📍
1 of 6
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
74 Atkinson Street
74 Atkinson Street, Bellows Falls, VT
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1400 sqft
Spacious 3 bedroom, 2nd floor apartment in Bellows Falls. Updated kitchen with stainless appliances, nice deck, washer and dryer. Lots of sunlight. Walking distance to village.
1 of 14
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
108 Goat Hill
108 Goat Hill, Windham County, VT
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
952 sqft
This 2 bedroom, 1 bath mobile home is in a very private, quite location. Owners are leaving all the home furnishings you see in the pictures, for tenants use. There is a sweeping front lawn for gardening or pets (negotiable.
1 of 16
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
1140 Hinkley Brook Road
1140 Hinkley Brook Road, Windham County, VT
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1738 sqft
Vacation or Furnished Long Term Rental available next on NOVEMBER 1, 2020. The perfect hideaway! This Ranch style home with antique style furnishings is hidden away at the edge of Grafton village.
1 of 7
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
176 Harrington Road
176 Harrington Road, Windham County, VT
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1500 sqft
Beautiful well kept log home tucked away in a country setting in Windham. Centrally located between Chester, Grafton and Manchester. A great getaway. Fully furnished and all inclusive.
Results within 1 mile of Windham County
1 of 28
Last updated April 16 at 10:48 AM
1 Unit Available
519 Piper Hill Road
519 Piper Hill Road, Windsor County, VT
4 Bedrooms
$13,000
2500 sqft
Location, location, location! This private home in Weston, VT is minutes to Magic and Bromley Mountains and equidistant from Okemo and Stratton, Only minutes to the famous Vermont Country Store and near two nordic ski centers.
Results within 5 miles of Windham County
1 of 11
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
2 Friedsam Dr Apt1
2 Friedsam Drive, Cheshire County, NH
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1300 sqft
Apartment in Chesterfield, NH near Route 9 & 63 - Property Id: 298173 2 Bedrooms for Rent in 1300 sq.ft apartment in Chesterfield, NH Neighborhood is quiet and consists of single family homes, green lawns.
1 of 3
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
32 S. Main Street
32 South Main Street, Chester, VT
1 Bedroom
$800
600 sqft
Traditional one bedroom apartment on Main Street in Chester. Walking distance to amenities. $800.00 per month with heat included.
1 of 15
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
2357 Richville Road
2357 Richville Road, Bennington County, VT
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1800 sqft
Charming three bedroom (sleeps 6) furnished quintessential Vermont Farmhouse. Available for 1-2 months for 2019-2020 Winter Season. Also available for Vermont 2020 Summer Festival Horse Show 4-6 weeks. This is a smoke free, no pet home...
Results within 10 miles of Windham County
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 23 at 12:19 AM
$
5 Units Available
Princeton Westwood
4-52 Summit Rd, Keene, NH
1 Bedroom
$1,295
550 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
740 sqft
Our Westwood apartments in Keene, NH have Tree-filled acreage and manicured lawns, Traditional Colonial architecture and beautifully appointed apartment homes. Our apartment communities give residents a neighborhood to call home.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 15 at 06:35 PM
2 Units Available
The Pines Apartments
317 Maple Ave, Keene, NH
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,059
635 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,149
771 sqft
The Pines Apartments are located just a short distance from downtown Keene, New Hampshire, Keene Medical Center and major highways. Keene has so much to offer: great dining, shopping and the advantages of access to Keene State College.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
3 Units Available
Mill House
75 Wells St, Greenfield Town, MA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
863 sqft
A short drive from I-91 and Route 5. Recently renovated apartments in a large residential community. Homes feature carpet, fully equipped kitchen, a bathtub and garbage disposal. Community has a pool and a gym.
1 of 10
Last updated July 23 at 04:27 AM
1 Unit Available
4 Summit Road
4 Summit Road, Keene, NH
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
660 sqft
Our Westwood apartments in Keene, NH have Tree-filled acreage and manicured lawns, Traditional Colonial architecture and beautifully appointed apartment homes. Our apartment communities give residents a neighborhood to call home.
1 of 37
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
6 Alpine Drive Ludlow
6 Alpine Drive, Windsor County, VT
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1500 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Very Private 3 Month summer and fall Rental - Property Id: 126643 Very private mountain setting. True Vermont setting. New couches fully furnished. Sleeps 6 Most pets allowed. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.
1 of 3
Last updated July 23 at 03:35 AM
1 Unit Available
24 Franklin Street - A1
24 Franklin Street, Greenfield Town, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
850 sqft
Beautiful restored building in the heart of Greenfield with spacious and light filled apartments. Great oak hardwood floors, amazing windows, lots of storage and original character.
1 of 39
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
223 Stoney Fields Road
223 Stoney Fields Road, Bennington County, VT
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
5500 sqft
Available 08/15/2020 STONEY FIELDS - NOW AVAILABLE FOR VERMONT SUMMER FESTIVAL HORSE SHOW! OR SUMMER SEASONAL RENTAL. A spacious mountain view home close to all that Manchester has to offer.
1 of 26
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
63 Andover Road
63 Andover Road, Windsor County, VT
3 Bedrooms
$10,000
1786 sqft
WINTER SEASONAL RENTAL This Lindal Cedar Home the perfect winter get away just minutes to Okemo and Downtown Ludlow. Three plus bedrooms, two living rooms and 3 bathrooms.
1 of 35
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
200 Eagle Rise Road
200 Eagle Rise Road, Bennington County, VT
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1988 sqft
Winter Season In Vermont! Beautiful Eagle Rise home now available for Winter Rental. Great location with awesome views. Completely furnished. Enjoy all that Manchester and the Mountains have to offer for the Winter Season.
1 of 20
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
556 Equinox On The Battenkill Road
556 Equinox on the Batte, Manchester, VT
4 Bedrooms
$4,000
2400 sqft
EQUINOX ON THE BATTENKILL THREE SEASON RENTAL AVAILABLE 10/02/2020! So much to offer! This sought after luxurious four bedroom EOB townhome is now available for a spring/summer/fall seasonal rental.
1 of 16
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
550 Equinox on the Battenkill Road
550 Equinox on the Batte, Manchester, VT
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
2400 sqft
AVAILABLE - 9/17/2020 Delightful Equinox on the Battenkill townhome available for summer! Mud room entry. Updated kitchen with granite countertops, breakfast bar and walk-in pantry. Enjoy the view from the deck off the open living/dining area.
1 of 40
Last updated April 13 at 10:05 AM
1 Unit Available
3343 Main Street
3343 Main Street, Manchester, VT
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
2200 sqft
Available July 15th 2019 Authentic Restored Barn Home in a private setting now available for rent in the heart of historic Manchester, VT. This four bedroom, two bath Manchester Village country home boasts beautiful mountain views, and a large yard.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Some of the colleges located in the Windham County area include Becker College, Clark University, Greenfield Community College, University of Massachusetts-Amherst, and University of Massachusetts Medical School Worcester. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Worcester, Springfield, Albany, Saratoga Springs, and Cohoes have apartments for rent.
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Chicopee, MAAmherst Center, MANorthampton, MAGreenfield Town, MASouth Amherst, MARensselaer, NYEast Greenbush, NY