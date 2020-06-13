Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 2:11 PM

16 Apartments for rent in Lebanon, NH

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
1 Unit Available
7 Clark Street
7 Clark Street, Lebanon, NH
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
780 sqft
2 Bedroom 1st Floor Apartment- Lebanon NH. Available July 1st, 2020! No Pets. Laundry in unit. Close to Lebanon restaurants and public transportation to surrounding area.

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
1 Unit Available
Altaria Lebanon Park
18 Merchant St, Lebanon, NH
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
997 sqft
Altaria Apartments are the Upper Valley, Dartmouth Hitchcock Areas newest Luxury Apartment Community.

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
1 Unit Available
337 Mount Support Road
337 Mount Support Road, Lebanon, NH
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1545 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 337 Mount Support Road in Lebanon. View photos, descriptions and more!

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
1 Unit Available
23 Mountainview Drive
23 Mountain View Dr, Lebanon, NH
2 Bedrooms
$2,160
1020 sqft
Beautiful Townhouse Rentals with garage, central air, gas fireplace, bamboo floors, granite countertops, Stainless steel appliances. 3 BR & 2.5 Bath. Photos shown are representative of similar units.
Results within 1 mile of Lebanon

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1 Barrett Rd
1 Barrett Road, Hanover, NH
3 Bedrooms
$3,250
1 Barrett Rd Available 07/25/20 3BR/2BA house plus utilities $3250 - Hanover, NH 3 BR House $3250 plus utilities Available 7/25 Lower level has garage, family room with sink, laundry, storage and 1 BR and full bath.
Results within 10 miles of Lebanon

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
425 Route 10 N
425 Route 10 N, Sullivan County, NH
5 Bedrooms
$2,100
5BR/2.5BA - $2100 plus utilities, snow care, lawn care and trash removal - Grantham, NH 5 bedrooms/2.5 bath for $2100 Available 4/10 This large, spacious home comes with a 2-car garage. (Storage in attic of garage will be used by the owner.

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
1 Unit Available
33 Longwood Drive
33 Longwood Drive, Sullivan County, NH
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
2171 sqft
Quality home on the golf course! This home is updated with stainless appliances, neutral colors, classy furnishings, has an attached 2-car garage, a deck looking at the golf course, privacy, and more! Summer rate: $2500/month plus utilities.

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
1 Unit Available
20 Deer Run
20 Deer Run, Sullivan County, NH
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1008 sqft
WEEKLY summer vacation rental on Eastman Lake available July 1st! $1,400 per week! This charming contemporary home features an open concept living space with high ceilings on the main level and a loft with two bedrooms on the upper level.

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
1 Unit Available
14 Pioneer Point
14 Pioneer Point, Sullivan County, NH
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
2010 sqft
SEASONAL, FURNISHED CONDO: Great views of Eastman Lake! The property offers a great deck for lake watching, grilling, close to South Cove, and very convenient.

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
1 Unit Available
1 Fairway Drive
1 Fairway Drive, Sullivan County, NH
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1417 sqft
SEASONAL, FURNISHED HOUSE: Newly renovated house on the Eastman Golf Course with a great deck for grilling and relaxing. This house offers 3 bedrooms, open concept, updated kitchen, and a convenient and scenic location.

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
1 Unit Available
831 Covered Bridge Lane
831 Covered Bridge Ln, Sullivan County, NH
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
2494 sqft
WEEKLY VACATION RENTAL IN EASTMAN- This spacious 4 Bedroom condo has a desirable open great room with cathedral ceilings and skylights for added sunlight. First floor Master bedroom, bathroom and laundry for ease of living.

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
1 Unit Available
24 Troon Drive
24 Troon Drive, Sullivan County, NH
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1612 sqft
SEASONAL RENTAL NOT AVAILABLE FOR YEARLY RENT -- House in Eastman Available Monthly (Oct-May) Weekly (June-September) -- Great location close to the golf course and main entrance of Eastman! Light and bright post and beam vacation rental home in

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
Plainfield Village
1 Unit Available
34 Hayward Road
34 Hayward Road, Plainfield, NH
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
675 sqft
In town, unfurnished 2 bedroom apartment available immediately for year-long lease. Open concept design with hardwood floors in the living area. Undercover parking for 1 vehicle in carport and full basement with dry storage space and washer/dryer.

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
1 Unit Available
271 Stocker Pond Road
271 Stocker Pond Road, Sullivan County, NH
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
3648 sqft
WEEKLY VACATION RENTAL -- Gorgeous views of Stocker Pond from virtually every room in this 3 bedroom 3 bathroom home. Feel as though you are on vacation year round by living just steps from the water with private water frontage and dock.

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
1 Unit Available
18 Pleasant Drive
18 Pleasant Dr, Sullivan County, NH
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1153 sqft
WEEKLY RENTAL AVAILABLE JUNE 1, 2020 IN EASTMAN. Cozy well appointed 2-bedroom condo located right on Eastman Lake. Easy access to South Cove Activity Center. Condo offered as a monthly or weekly rental. Seasonal summer rates apply. Non-smoking unit.

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
1 Unit Available
91 Greensward Drive
91 Greensward Drive, Sullivan County, NH
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1652 sqft
SEASONAL RENTAL NOT AVAILABLE FOR YEARLY RENT - Located in the desirable community of Eastman just off Eastman Lake.
City GuideLebanon
Put on your stethoscope. The community of Lebanon is home to both the Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center as well as the Dartmouth Medical School, creating the biggest major medical facility from Boston, Massachusetts, to Burlington, Vermont.

Lebanon is a small city located in the county of Grafton, in western New Hampshire just south of Hanover and the Connecticut River. At the time of the last major census in 2010, the population was at around 13,000 people. Along with the cities of Hanover and White River Junction, Lebanon is also the center of the metro area in the upper Connecticut River Valley. While the rivers provide trails, views, and wildlife, this town has a lot of culture too, from live theater to museums.

Moving to Town

Once you've decided that it's the right time to start looking into renting an apartment in the city of Lebanon, you will be quite pleased by all the housing options this community has to offer. Lebanon has many rental properties including condo rentals, many the studio for rent, as well as quality single-family homes to look over. You should be sure that you give yourself a good chunk of time to find a place in Lebanon though, probably around a month or so. Rentals can highly sought after, so it is best to have enough time to be prepared to find the right home for you. You can look into online listings as well as the local newspaper and you should pay a visit to the streets of town, walk or drive to explore the neighborhoods. Make sure to bring the kind of information most landlords require, so you'll be ready when it comes time to sign a lease. Bring your current ID, credit report, and bank statements or W2s.

Neighborhoods

With plenty of shopping and dining options and lovely outdoor scenery and green space, renting in Lebanon offers many advantages.

Upper Valley Educators Institute: This peaceful family neighborhood is a great spot to enjoy nearby museums and theaters as well as several city parks. It is also the ideal location to find not only small family homes but also a number of apartments as well.

City Center: Smack dab in the middle of downtown Lebanon, this neighborhood is a nice place to find apartments of all shapes and sizes as well as some newer family homes for rent. Nearby Mascoma Lake Recreation Area as well as the Enfield Wildlife Preserve are perfect for camping, hiking, biking, and observing local wildlife, particularly in the spring and summer months of the year. Bring your camera.

Lebanon Living

The community of Lebanon is the ideal location to enjoy the beauty of all seasons. Spring and summer months are warm and comfortable, fall brings colorful foliage that draws residents and visitors alike to the city streets, and winter is usually snowy and brisk. You'll want to remember your mittens when moving here.

Lebanon is the ideal spot to enjoy a number of cultural events throughout the year. Whether you're looking to enjoy a movie, a play, an art museum, or a community get-together, you can find what you're looking for here. The beautiful 800-seat Lebanon Opera House is the largest theater of its kind in the valley region. There are many music, dance, educational, and family programs performed each season. Another great spot to enjoy performances of all kinds is the Hopkins Center for The Performing Arts located on the Dartmouth campus. Many major theater productions, short film series, and musical ensembles can be found there. There are also four movie theaters in Lebanon as well as a good old-fashioned drive-in movie screen. Some popular museums in the city include the Montshire Museum of Science, The Shaker Museum, the Billings Farm and Museum, as well as the Hood Museum of Art.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Lebanon?
The average rent price for Lebanon rentals listed on Apartment List is $2,030.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Lebanon?
Some of the colleges located in the Lebanon area include Keene State College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Lebanon?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Lebanon from include Keene, Franklin, Plymouth, Barre, and Laconia.

