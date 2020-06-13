16 Apartments for rent in Lebanon, NH📍
1 of 13
1 of 8
1 of 19
1 of 4
1 of 28
1 of 11
1 of 15
1 of 38
1 of 25
1 of 22
1 of 20
1 of 16
1 of 17
1 of 26
1 of 10
1 of 25
Lebanon is a small city located in the county of Grafton, in western New Hampshire just south of Hanover and the Connecticut River. At the time of the last major census in 2010, the population was at around 13,000 people. Along with the cities of Hanover and White River Junction, Lebanon is also the center of the metro area in the upper Connecticut River Valley. While the rivers provide trails, views, and wildlife, this town has a lot of culture too, from live theater to museums.
Once you've decided that it's the right time to start looking into renting an apartment in the city of Lebanon, you will be quite pleased by all the housing options this community has to offer. Lebanon has many rental properties including condo rentals, many the studio for rent, as well as quality single-family homes to look over. You should be sure that you give yourself a good chunk of time to find a place in Lebanon though, probably around a month or so. Rentals can highly sought after, so it is best to have enough time to be prepared to find the right home for you. You can look into online listings as well as the local newspaper and you should pay a visit to the streets of town, walk or drive to explore the neighborhoods. Make sure to bring the kind of information most landlords require, so you'll be ready when it comes time to sign a lease. Bring your current ID, credit report, and bank statements or W2s.
With plenty of shopping and dining options and lovely outdoor scenery and green space, renting in Lebanon offers many advantages.
Upper Valley Educators Institute: This peaceful family neighborhood is a great spot to enjoy nearby museums and theaters as well as several city parks. It is also the ideal location to find not only small family homes but also a number of apartments as well.
City Center: Smack dab in the middle of downtown Lebanon, this neighborhood is a nice place to find apartments of all shapes and sizes as well as some newer family homes for rent. Nearby Mascoma Lake Recreation Area as well as the Enfield Wildlife Preserve are perfect for camping, hiking, biking, and observing local wildlife, particularly in the spring and summer months of the year. Bring your camera.
The community of Lebanon is the ideal location to enjoy the beauty of all seasons. Spring and summer months are warm and comfortable, fall brings colorful foliage that draws residents and visitors alike to the city streets, and winter is usually snowy and brisk. You'll want to remember your mittens when moving here.
Lebanon is the ideal spot to enjoy a number of cultural events throughout the year. Whether you're looking to enjoy a movie, a play, an art museum, or a community get-together, you can find what you're looking for here. The beautiful 800-seat Lebanon Opera House is the largest theater of its kind in the valley region. There are many music, dance, educational, and family programs performed each season. Another great spot to enjoy performances of all kinds is the Hopkins Center for The Performing Arts located on the Dartmouth campus. Many major theater productions, short film series, and musical ensembles can be found there. There are also four movie theaters in Lebanon as well as a good old-fashioned drive-in movie screen. Some popular museums in the city include the Montshire Museum of Science, The Shaker Museum, the Billings Farm and Museum, as well as the Hood Museum of Art.