16 Apartments for rent in Lebanon, NH

Neighborhoods

With plenty of shopping and dining options and lovely outdoor scenery and green space, renting in Lebanon offers many advantages.

Upper Valley Educators Institute: This peaceful family neighborhood is a great spot to enjoy nearby museums and theaters as well as several city parks. It is also the ideal location to find not only small family homes but also a number of apartments as well.

City Center: Smack dab in the middle of downtown Lebanon, this neighborhood is a nice place to find apartments of all shapes and sizes as well as some newer family homes for rent. Nearby Mascoma Lake Recreation Area as well as the Enfield Wildlife Preserve are perfect for camping, hiking, biking, and observing local wildlife, particularly in the spring and summer months of the year. Bring your camera.