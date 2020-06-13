Apartment List
/
MA
/
north amherst
Last updated June 13 2020 at 1:20 PM

20 Apartments for rent in North Amherst, MA

📍
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
$
28 Units Available
North Square at the Mill District
75 Cowls Road, North Amherst, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,799
702 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,499
963 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,215
1119 sqft
Settle for Everything, Nothing Less. North Square Apartments at The Mill District is redefining apartment living in Amherst. Our one, two and three bedroom apartments are designed to make your home a place of comfort and sophisticated style.
Results within 5 miles of North Amherst
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 12:56pm
10 Units Available
Cliffside
248 Amherst Rd, Sunderland, MA
1 Bedroom
$973
438 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,240
775 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Right on the PVTA bus route near area colleges. Lots of on-site amenities, such as a picnic area, volleyball, basketball and tennis courts, and a pool. The apartments feature full kitchens, plush carpeting and furnished.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 01:04pm
61 Units Available
The Boulders
156 Brittany Drive Suite A, South Amherst, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,514
800 sqft
Welcome home to The Boulders! We are perfectly situated in the heart of the world renowned Five College area, offering free public transportation to the schools, and a wide selection of shops, restaurants and entertainment.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
22 Units Available
Rolling Green
1A Rolling Green Dr, South Amherst, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,425
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,715
1072 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,115
1158 sqft
Minutes from the park area. On-site amenities include a beautiful pool, playground area, basketball court and gym. Dog- and cat-friendly. Units feature walk-in closets, updated appliances and spacious floor plans.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 02:11pm
8 Units Available
Sugarloaf Estates
28 River Rd, Sunderland, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,620
850 sqft
Virtual/Facetime Tours Offered! Call for details. Come home to Sugarloaf Estates, where we offer apartments for rent in Sunderland, Massachusetts.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 11 at 03:19pm
$
7 Units Available
Aspen Chase
615 Main Street, Amherst Center, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,555
500 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,930
650 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Virtual/Facetime Tours Offered! Call for details. At Aspen Chase Apartments in Amherst, MA we offer one, two, three and four bedroom floor plans.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated May 28 at 04:41pm
$
9 Units Available
Alpine Commons
133 Belchertown Road, Amherst Center, MA
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Virtual/Facetime Tours Offered! Call for details. Conveniently located in the heart of historic Amherst, Massachusetts, Alpine Commons offers studio, two bedroom, three bedroom and four bedroom apartments for rent.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
1 Unit Available
Hawkins Meadow
370 Northampton Rd, Amherst Center, MA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
918 sqft
WELCOME HOME Welcome to Hawkins Meadow, a residential community featuring one and two bedroom apartments in Amherst, MA.

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
28 River Drive
28 River Drive, Hampshire County, MA
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
River Front Single Family For Rent! - This unique single family home has sweeping, large rooms with picturesque views of the Connecticut River! Tenants will enjoy expansive windows and hardwood floors throughout the first floor.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 11:42am
1 Unit Available
70 University Drive - 101
70 University Dr, Hampshire County, MA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
748 sqft
Our newly designed units come with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, keyfob (keyless entry), high speed wifi included, and washer and dryer in units.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:42am
1 Unit Available
126 Glendale Road
126 Glendale Road, South Amherst, MA
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
1250 sqft
Wonderful location, convenient to Amherst center and shopping mall. Beautiful, private yard. Garage and washer/dryer. Dry basement. Dogs okay. There is a Finder's Fee for this property.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:42am
1 Unit Available
85 Sand Hill Road
85 Sand Hill Road, Franklin County, MA
4 Bedrooms
$1,950
1200 sqft
4 Bedroom/2Full Baths Located on quiet street. Short commute to UMass and Amherst center. Nice kitchen. Washer/dryer Raised beds for gardening. Tool shed. Lots of privacy. There is a Finder's Fee for this listing. Call Brendan - 413-549-1398

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 11:42am
1 Unit Available
986 Southeast Street - 1, Apt. A
986 S East St, South Amherst, MA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$2,250
1950 sqft
Available September, 2020 5 Bedroom/1 Bath - Farm house on Amherst south common. 3.5 miles to UMASS There is a Finder's Fee for this listing. Call Real Estate Agent for viewing appt. 413-549-1398 Great old farm house on Amherst South Common. 3.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 12:32pm
1 Unit Available
46 Old Amherst Road - 1
46 Old Amherst Road, Sunderland, MA
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1200 sqft
Spacious 3 Bedroom, 1 Bath Unit in Sunderland. Updated throughout, with hardwood floors, new kitchen, granite counter tops, & much more! Very short walk outside the building to the bus stop, bus comes every 15 minutes. Off Street Parking.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 11:42am
1 Unit Available
70 University Drive - 308
70 University Dr, Amherst Center, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
752 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Our newly designed units come with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, keyfob (keyless entry), high speed wifi included, and washer and dryer in units.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 12:32pm
1 Unit Available
159 Amherst Road
159 Amherst Road, Sunderland, MA
5 Bedrooms
$3,295
1900 sqft
Spacious & well kept single family home located in Sunderland is now available for rent! Ideal for a family or a group of friends, this home has it all! 5 bedrooms, 2 full baths, an open concept floor plan, and a private back deck.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 12:32pm
1 Unit Available
180 Amherst Road
180 Amherst Road, Sunderland, MA
5 Bedrooms
$2,995
1800 sqft
This single family home in Sunderland offers plenty of space and privacy! Comparably spacious bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. The sunny eat in kitchen is fully applianced with a stove, refrigerator, dishwasher & microwave.
Results within 10 miles of North Amherst
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
1 Unit Available
Laurel Ridge
328 Hatfield St, Northampton, MA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,580
918 sqft
WELCOME HOME Welcome to Laurel Ridge, a residential community featuring One & Two bedroom apartments in Northampton, MA.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
135 Main St
135 Main Street, Northampton, MA
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
2388 sqft
Spectacular views from this 3 story rental property in the center of Northampton. Looking down from the roof top deck you get to witness all that the center of town has to offer.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 12:32pm
1 Unit Available
22 Hooker Ave - 2
22 Hooker Avenue, Northampton, MA
4 Bedrooms
$2,695
2000 sqft
Beautiful and recently renovated 4 bedroom in central Northampton.
City GuideNorth Amherst
If you venture to North Amherst, MA, lop off the "h" in the town's name. Otherwise, you're bound to upset some locals.

A charming residential community within the town of Amherst, North Amherst is a census designated place with historical appeal up the wazoo. At the time of the 2010 Census, the population in North Amherst was 6,819; however, because of the small-town charm of the place, this number is expected to increase. North Amherst is also home to some of New England's oldest residences, with many having been immaculately restored. The town retains much of the feel and look of an 19th Century farm community with the amenities and conveniences of a 21st Century city.

Moving to North Amherst

Because North Amherst is located just minutes from the University of Massachusetts Amherst, it offers a multitude of options for anyone looking for rental apartments or town homes for rent. Given that it is considered a college town, experts believe that the best time to move to North Amherst is at the end of the spring semester in late May or early June. With college students home for the summer and professors leaving for vacations, there is an abundance of available rental houses in North Amherst.

Neighborhoods in North Amherst

Considered by many to be one of the most pristine examples of early New England colonial life, North Amherst is a history lover's dream location. Many of the Victorian era homes were built in the late 1700s and have been beautifully renovated in the modern era. In addition to older homes, North Amherst has a growing number of residential communities specializing in new development. Here's a quick look at some of the most popular neighborhoods in North Amherst.

East Pleasant Street: If beautiful homes and friendly neighbors are on your wish list, East Pleasant Street is calling your name. This neighborhood couldn't be more aptly named. Comprised of mainly single family homes, houses in this historical neighborhood are typically three to four bedrooms with 1.5 to 2 bathrooms.

Pioneer Valley: Pioneer Valley is a co-housing community where each resident owns their own home and the property is managed by every homeowner. A co-housing community is not for everyone, but there is an abundance of apartments for rent in the neighborhood.

Cushman Village: Many of the homes in Cushman Village belong to the North Amherst Historical Society. As a small community within North Amherst, Cushman Village is like a private oasis with its own stores and gas stations.

Living in North Amherst

Small-town New England charm is the name of the game in North Amherst. Friendly shop owners greet residents as they walk the historical main street lined with mature oak trees that bloom in the spring and spread leaves in the fall. If history is your passion, you cannot go wrong spending time in North Amherst. Places like the Emily Dickinson House, the Natural History Museum, and the Mead Art Museum appear to be on every street. Outdoor adventurers will be drawn to the Metacomet Monadnock Trail for great hiking, excellent scenery, and even better mountain biking. Even though it isn't a sprawling metropolis, you'll never be bored in North Amherst.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in North Amherst?
The average rent price for North Amherst rentals listed on Apartment List is $2,710.
What colleges and universities are located in or around North Amherst?
Some of the colleges located in the North Amherst area include Capital Community College, University of Hartford, Trinity College, Becker College, and Clark University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to North Amherst?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to North Amherst from include Hartford, Worcester, Springfield, Manchester, and West Hartford.

Similar Pages

North Amherst 2 BedroomsNorth Amherst 3 Bedrooms
North Amherst Apartments with ParkingNorth Amherst Apartments with Washer-Dryer
North Amherst Dog Friendly Apartments