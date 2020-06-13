20 Apartments for rent in North Amherst, MA

Neighborhoods in North Amherst

Considered by many to be one of the most pristine examples of early New England colonial life, North Amherst is a history lover's dream location. Many of the Victorian era homes were built in the late 1700s and have been beautifully renovated in the modern era. In addition to older homes, North Amherst has a growing number of residential communities specializing in new development. Here's a quick look at some of the most popular neighborhoods in North Amherst.

East Pleasant Street: If beautiful homes and friendly neighbors are on your wish list, East Pleasant Street is calling your name. This neighborhood couldn't be more aptly named. Comprised of mainly single family homes, houses in this historical neighborhood are typically three to four bedrooms with 1.5 to 2 bathrooms.

Pioneer Valley: Pioneer Valley is a co-housing community where each resident owns their own home and the property is managed by every homeowner. A co-housing community is not for everyone, but there is an abundance of apartments for rent in the neighborhood.

Cushman Village: Many of the homes in Cushman Village belong to the North Amherst Historical Society. As a small community within North Amherst, Cushman Village is like a private oasis with its own stores and gas stations.