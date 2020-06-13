20 Apartments for rent in North Amherst, MA📍
A charming residential community within the town of Amherst, North Amherst is a census designated place with historical appeal up the wazoo. At the time of the 2010 Census, the population in North Amherst was 6,819; however, because of the small-town charm of the place, this number is expected to increase. North Amherst is also home to some of New England's oldest residences, with many having been immaculately restored. The town retains much of the feel and look of an 19th Century farm community with the amenities and conveniences of a 21st Century city.
Because North Amherst is located just minutes from the University of Massachusetts Amherst, it offers a multitude of options for anyone looking for rental apartments or town homes for rent. Given that it is considered a college town, experts believe that the best time to move to North Amherst is at the end of the spring semester in late May or early June. With college students home for the summer and professors leaving for vacations, there is an abundance of available rental houses in North Amherst.
Considered by many to be one of the most pristine examples of early New England colonial life, North Amherst is a history lover's dream location. Many of the Victorian era homes were built in the late 1700s and have been beautifully renovated in the modern era. In addition to older homes, North Amherst has a growing number of residential communities specializing in new development. Here's a quick look at some of the most popular neighborhoods in North Amherst.
East Pleasant Street: If beautiful homes and friendly neighbors are on your wish list, East Pleasant Street is calling your name. This neighborhood couldn't be more aptly named. Comprised of mainly single family homes, houses in this historical neighborhood are typically three to four bedrooms with 1.5 to 2 bathrooms.
Pioneer Valley: Pioneer Valley is a co-housing community where each resident owns their own home and the property is managed by every homeowner. A co-housing community is not for everyone, but there is an abundance of apartments for rent in the neighborhood.
Cushman Village: Many of the homes in Cushman Village belong to the North Amherst Historical Society. As a small community within North Amherst, Cushman Village is like a private oasis with its own stores and gas stations.
Small-town New England charm is the name of the game in North Amherst. Friendly shop owners greet residents as they walk the historical main street lined with mature oak trees that bloom in the spring and spread leaves in the fall. If history is your passion, you cannot go wrong spending time in North Amherst. Places like the Emily Dickinson House, the Natural History Museum, and the Mead Art Museum appear to be on every street. Outdoor adventurers will be drawn to the Metacomet Monadnock Trail for great hiking, excellent scenery, and even better mountain biking. Even though it isn't a sprawling metropolis, you'll never be bored in North Amherst.