UMass Amherst
Last updated July 15 2020 at 5:51 AM
6 Apartments For Rent Near UMass Amherst
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
$
24 Units Available
North Square at the Mill District
75 Cowls Road, North Amherst, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,599
702 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
963 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,345
1119 sqft
Settle for Everything, Nothing Less. North Square Apartments at The Mill District is redefining apartment living in Amherst. Our one, two and three bedroom apartments are designed to make your home a place of comfort and sophisticated style.
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
5 Units Available
Rolling Green
1A Rolling Green Dr, South Amherst, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,425
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,715
1072 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Minutes from the park area. On-site amenities include a beautiful pool, playground area, basketball court and gym. Dog- and cat-friendly. Units feature walk-in closets, updated appliances and spacious floor plans.
Last updated July 14 at 06:55 PM
1 Unit Available
Aspen Chase
615 Main Street, Amherst Center, MA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,930
650 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Virtual/Facetime Tours Offered! Call for details. At Aspen Chase Apartments in Amherst, MA we offer one, two, three and four bedroom floor plans.
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
1 Unit Available
Hawkins Meadow
370 Northampton Rd, Amherst Center, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,375
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
WELCOME HOME Welcome to Hawkins Meadow, a residential community featuring one and two bedroom apartments in Amherst, MA.
Last updated July 15 at 08:20 AM
1 Unit Available
70 University Drive - 301
70 University Dr, Hampshire County, MA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
696 sqft
Our newly designed units come with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, keyfob (keyless entry), high speed wifi included, and washer and dryer in units.
Last updated July 15 at 08:20 AM
1 Unit Available
70 University Drive - 308
70 University Dr, Amherst Center, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
752 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Our newly designed units come with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, keyfob (keyless entry), high speed wifi included, and washer and dryer in units.
